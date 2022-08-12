Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Moving Out: Deadline to leave for Douglas County mobile home park residents
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - August 15, 2022 marks the move-out deadline for residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. As CBS 3 Duluth reported two weeks ago, people living at the Country Acres Mobile Home Park had until August 15 to move off the property and take their trailers with them.
drydenwire.com
Authorities To Conduct Active Shooter Training At Hayward High School Tuesday
HAYWARD, WI -- Authorities in Sawyer County will be conducting and participating in active shooter training on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to a press release from the City of Hayward Police Department. Hayward PD says that on Tuesday, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., the City of Hayward Police...
WDIO-TV
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
drydenwire.com
Scrub, Fog Sealing Planned On Segment Of WIS 77 In Ashland And Sawyer Counties
Maintenance crews from the Ashland County Highway Department plan to seal WIS 77 from the Gordon-Shanagolden town line in Ashland County to the east end of Old WIS 77 in Sawyer County starting Monday, Aug. 15. During scrub and fog sealing operations, WIS 77 will be open to through traffic....
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
boreal.org
Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
A Duluth woman has been charged after seriously injuring another woman who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 near W. 5th St. and Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. According to...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Westbound US-2 Detour To Be Lifted Monday In Bessemer
Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, the detour on westbound US-2 will be lifted on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project through the city of Bessemer. Westbound US-2 will return to its permanent lane Monday morning. Eastbound US-2 traffic remains on an existing detour. The detour was needed to complete a...
WTIP
Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior
Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
cbs3duluth.com
Several chances of showers in the new week
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We will start the work week with some areas of patchy dense across the Northland. The closer you are to the lake the more likely you are to see the fog. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the later morning hours and towards the afternoon but may linger closer to the lake. Through the rest of the day, we see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with a shot at a few minor showers, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The Iron Range and Arrowhead continue to be the main focus of rain, but other areas still see a small chance. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH meaning, we will be cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper-60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. Tonight, we are left with clouds and the possibility of a few showers as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
Luxury Resort to Build Dome and Treehouse Cabins Along Lake Superior
I came across a picture of this new resort up along Lake Superior and I was so intrigued! It looks like such a cool place to stay. It's up north in Two Harbors, Minnesota and the plan is to build dome cabins and treehouses on the 23-acre resort. There are...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
UPMATTERS
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
cbs3duluth.com
Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
boreal.org
Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
cbs3duluth.com
An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council considers speed limit on e-bikes, motorized scooters
DULUTH (KBJR6/CBS3) - Several Duluth City Councilors are proposing a speed limit for things like e-bikes and motorized scooters in some busy spots around town. If approved, riders would only be able to go 10 miles per hour in places like Duluth’s Lakewalk and Baywalk. Councilors will have their...
perfectduluthday.com
PDD Quiz: Tall Ships
Set sail for this week’s Perfect Duluth Day quiz, which tests your knowledge of Duluth’s various tall ship festivals. The next PDD quiz will review this month’s headlines; it will be published on Aug. 28. Submit question suggestions to Alison Moffat at [email protected] by Aug. 25.
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
