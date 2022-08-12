ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

WDIO-TV

A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured

On Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 P.M. the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Babbitt Police Department, the MN State Patrol, and area first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 5500 Blk of Hwy 21 in Embarrass Township, which is West of the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 135.
DULUTH, MN
radioresultsnetwork.com

Westbound US-2 Detour To Be Lifted Monday In Bessemer

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, the detour on westbound US-2 will be lifted on the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project through the city of Bessemer. Westbound US-2 will return to its permanent lane Monday morning. Eastbound US-2 traffic remains on an existing detour. The detour was needed to complete a...
BESSEMER, MI
WTIP

Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Several chances of showers in the new week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We will start the work week with some areas of patchy dense across the Northland. The closer you are to the lake the more likely you are to see the fog. Fog should begin to lift as we head through the later morning hours and towards the afternoon but may linger closer to the lake. Through the rest of the day, we see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead with a shot at a few minor showers, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. The Iron Range and Arrowhead continue to be the main focus of rain, but other areas still see a small chance. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH meaning, we will be cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper-60s lakeside with the 70s further inland. Tonight, we are left with clouds and the possibility of a few showers as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
DULUTH, MN
UPMATTERS

Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior

(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Superior lighthouse vandalized, U.S. Coast Guard seeking information

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information after the Superior Entry South Breakwater Light was vandalized on or about Tuesday, August 9. Not only was the 70-foot lighthouse vandalized but the navigation light was extinguished putting mariners in danger. On the morning of August 9 the USCG and Navigation...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth City Council considers speed limit on e-bikes, motorized scooters

DULUTH (KBJR6/CBS3) - Several Duluth City Councilors are proposing a speed limit for things like e-bikes and motorized scooters in some busy spots around town. If approved, riders would only be able to go 10 miles per hour in places like Duluth’s Lakewalk and Baywalk. Councilors will have their...
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

PDD Quiz: Tall Ships

Set sail for this week’s Perfect Duluth Day quiz, which tests your knowledge of Duluth’s various tall ship festivals. The next PDD quiz will review this month’s headlines; it will be published on Aug. 28. Submit question suggestions to Alison Moffat at [email protected] by Aug. 25.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN

