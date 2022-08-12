ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
Texas Gov. Abbott buses illegal immigrants to NYC after city's mayor doesn't take up invitation to visit southern border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
Clock ticks down on Colorado River cuts. What will feds do?

Western states that rely on the Colorado River Basin for their water supplies face a Tuesday deadline to tell the Bureau of Reclamation how they plan to cut back during the crushing drought that has shrunk the river. But as that date nears, the consequences for failure remain a key unknown.
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City

A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt

A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
Migrants bused to New York and D.C. caught in political battle

As nearly 100 migrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Wednesday morning, they stepped off buses and into a political firestorm. Since April, more than 6,600 asylum seekers already processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security have been sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Washington, D.C., and New York City. At least 170 buses carrying migrants have left Texas so far.
