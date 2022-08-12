The Danville Police Department will be hosting a Community Engagement Walk on Seeland Road this afternoon beginning at 5pm. The walk will begin at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing. The departments Community and Youth Engagement Unit is coordinating the event. The department’s goal of the walk is to build a trusting relationship between their officers and the community with continuing improvement. These walks allow residents to share information and concerns around the neighborhood that Danville Police can hopefully solve. These items range from littering to other property nuisances. The Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established to create a focus on specific areas including: crime prevention, community education, youth and community engagement, and blight and nuisance abatement.

