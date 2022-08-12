Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Poor mountain facing development pressure for protecting the habitat of a 'rare plant'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Poor Mountain has been conserved and added to a Virginia natural preserve, protecting the scenic area residents and the habitat for a globally rare plant. Poor Mountain is home to the world's largest population of the globally rare piratebush according to the recreation department. The...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
wfxrtv.com
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
WSET
Bedford County parents petition against elementary school rezoning
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents in Bedford County are weighing in on proposed rezoning plans for Bedford County schools. The school board is looking over plans to battle overcrowding in elementary schools, particularly New London Academy, which is at 103% capacity. The rezoning would send some New London...
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
WSET
Pastors in Danville calling for Almagro neighborhood history to be preserved
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity held a press conference in the Almagro community Monday afternoon. "The Ministerial Alliance has called us here today to invite the state and city leaders to join us in preserving the history of the Almagro community," Rev. William Avon Keen, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity said.
timesvirginian.com
Gillette named new executive director of CVCC department
Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) President Dr. John Capps has announced the hiring of a new executive director of institutional advancement and the educational foundation for the college. CVCC’s main campus is in Lynchburg, with satellite campuses in Appomattox, Amherst and Bedford. “I am thrilled to announce that Jodi...
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
wakg.com
Danville Police Community Walk Monday Afternoon
The Danville Police Department will be hosting a Community Engagement Walk on Seeland Road this afternoon beginning at 5pm. The walk will begin at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing. The departments Community and Youth Engagement Unit is coordinating the event. The department’s goal of the walk is to build a trusting relationship between their officers and the community with continuing improvement. These walks allow residents to share information and concerns around the neighborhood that Danville Police can hopefully solve. These items range from littering to other property nuisances. The Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established to create a focus on specific areas including: crime prevention, community education, youth and community engagement, and blight and nuisance abatement.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant for mental health professionals at Fallon Park Elementary School’s LIFT Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fallon Park Elementary School will be getting more mental health professionals to work with students. It’s part of a grant award from United Health Care. Carilion Clinic received $230,000 to help Fallon Park Elementary School students with mental health. The grant will cover the salaries...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
WSLS
Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares meets with law enforcement in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discussed how his office can help local law enforcement agencies on Friday afternoon. Since taking office back in January, Miyares has made it one of his goals to strengthen the relationship with law enforcement. Miyares started by having a roundtable discussion...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant
The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon
(JP Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
