Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos
Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Series of Sunny Photos from Tropical Vacation
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar surprised fans with a very candid video collage of photos from her recent beach vacation. As the montage shuffles through a series of sun-filled selfies, Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's familiar medley, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World", can be heard playing softly in the background. "Took two...
Kelly Ripa Reveals the ‘Remarkable’ Self-Tan Drops She Uses to Get Her Sunkissed Glow
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Self-tanners have single-handedly changed our life. We no longer have to wait until the summer to get some color — now we can glow any time of year without the threat of harmful UV rays! (Safety first.) Spray […]
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
The Best Hotels in the Hamptons
Looking for the best hotels in the Hamptons? As we settle into August (and the lazy summertime feel that comes with it), a trip to the end of Long Island becomes top of mind. Between the rugged dunes of Montauk, the polished town of East Hampton, or reachable-by-ferry-only Shelter Island—with several additional towns dotting the South Fork—you can find whatever fits your vacation vibe.
Kelsey Grammer’s Wife: Everything To Know About Spouse Kayte, ‘RHOBH’ Ex Camille & Other Wives
Kelsey Grammer, 67, is a TV legend thanks to his time as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers from 1982 to 1993 and spin-off Frasier, which ran until 2004. While Dr. Crane had many romantic trysts on-screen, Kelsey went through several marriages, including one to ex Camille Meyer, 53, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in his personal life. Learn more about the six time Emmy Award winner’s four wives right here.
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Kara and Guillermo share baby news weeks after wedding airs
90-Day Fiancé couple Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer tied the knot last summer. As their wedding day airs for the viewers, the two announce the news of their first pregnancy. Despite fans knowing the episodes are filmed weeks and months in advance, fans of the popular couple were left stunned to learn of the news the two would be welcoming their first child later this year.
Summer Sips! This Lavender Daisy Cocktail Will Be the Star Of Your Labor Day Bash
As summer winds its way to the end (tear), it's somewhat tricky to come up with creative cocktails for the last lazy weekends (and holiday parties) of the season. We've done the Dirty Shirleys, the coffee cocktails and the canned ones too. Then there were all the red, white and blue cocktails that took over, plus boozy slushies. So, when this stunning Lavender Daisy libation caught our eye, you better believe we wanted to share the recipe for the '20s-inspired, lavender-gin cocktail.
Dorit Kemsley slams ‘miserable’ Dana Wilkey over Mauricio Umansky affair claim
Dorit Kemsley dragged Dana Wilkey for insinuating she was having an affair with her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” Kemsley commented on Instagram Sunday after Wilkey posted a fake movie poster for “An Affair to Remember” featuring the Beverly Beach founder and Umansky. Kemsley added that Wilkey, who appeared in a few episodes of the first three seasons of “RHOBH,” is “definitely one of the thirstiest people” she has encountered. “Kyle and Mau are our friends...
realitytitbit.com
Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos follows in famous footsteps with debut song
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, is opening up about her career in pursuing music as she releases her first song, and it’s a hit!. This week the 21-year-old spoke to People about her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, and shared how her famous parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos like the song.
Benjamin Hollingsworth Talks Potential Love Triangle on 'Virgin River'
Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth joins Cheddar News to talk all things 'Virgin River.' He also chats about his new Hallmark Channel film, 'Romance in Style.'
Eat Like the Stars! The Hottest Celebrity Restaurants to Visit in New York City
Dining with the stars! New York City is home to some of the hottest restaurants in the world — and our favorite stars have taken notice. From casual eateries to elegant fine dining, there are so many different restaurants that numerous celebrities have visited. When the stars eat out,...
Celebs Visit Disney Theme Parks!
See which famous stars have visited the happiest place on earth over the years
cntraveler.com
8 Chic Seaside Hotels Where You Can Live Out Your Coastal Grandmother Dreams
An homage to Nancy Meyers movies and Martha Stewart, the coastal grandmother movement isn't just an internet aesthetic—it's a way of life. The term, coined by influencer Lex Nicoleta, refers to a design trend embodied by long weekends by the beach spent hunting for seashells; it's comfortable, hospitable, and calming. Whether you’re a coastal grandmother yourself or simply craving a getaway that taps into a love of chilled white wine, romance novels, chambray, and sun hats, look no further than these seaside hotels. From Southern-style hospitality in Florida to cozy cottages in Rhode Island and gorgeously landscaped islands in South Carolina, these properties feel as welcoming as a hug from an effortlessly chic grandmother.
bravotv.com
Patricia Altschul Shows the “Best Room” in Her House, and It’s Not What You’d Expect
The Southern Charm matriarch shows a “heavenly” part of her incredible home. As you can see in the video above, Patricia Altschul’s historic Charleston house has a “double drawing room” filled with jaw-dropping pieces of art, a “unique” bathroom with its own fireplace, and multiple gorgeous “private rooms” where she likes to spend most of her time. However, as the Southern Charm matriarch explains in the clip, she has a special preference for a totally different area of the home.
Johnny Depp's New Project Following Defamation Suit Revealed
Post defamation trial drama, Johnny Depp is looking to get back to work. The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, will be stepping back behind the camera lens for his next film, as he's set to direct his first movie in 25 years. The upcoming project is a biopic based...
Get to Know ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Tino Franco: Job, Where He’s From, More
He's taking over The Bachelor mansion! Tino Franco didn't have to travel far for his stint on season 19 of The Bachelorette. The contestant, who ends up going far in the journey for Rachel Recchia heart, is a...
