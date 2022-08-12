Read full article on original website
New life for Medicaid expansion in Georgia
For a decade, Medicaid expansion has seemed like an intractable partisan issue, with Georgia Republicans hesitant to back a major component of the Affordable Care Act. But the tides may be turning. Driving the news: In conversations with nearly a dozen lawmakers and lobbyists who spoke on condition of anonymity, Axios has learned that some Georgia Republicans have quietly changed their minds about Medicaid expansion, and that discussions about a path forward have been happening behind the scenes.Sources declined to speak on the record because of the topic’s political sensitivity.101: Expanding Medicaid means increasing access to federal health insurance...
Kemp gives $1 billion in American Rescue funds to Georgians enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP and TANF
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs.
An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past
A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia school districts selected for EDP
ATLANTA – Six Georgia school districts receives the EDP designation for FY 22 for supporting economic development through education. The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, selected six school districts to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for FY 22, announced State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
cobbcountycourier.com
Registration opened today for Marietta Youth Government Academy
Registration opened today for City of Marietta‘s Youth Government Academy, a program to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Enrollment is limited to the first twenty-five students to register, and the deadline to register is September 9. Here is the link to the schedule. The application is available here.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
cobbcountycourier.com
Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties
Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director
Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
cobbcountycourier.com
First Mableton cityhood forum to be this Wednesday, August 17
The county has organized a community meeting to learn about the proposed City of Mableton that will be on the November ballot. The forum will be hosted by the Austell Community Taskforce and the Mableton Improvement Coalition. Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first...
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Incident In Rome (Rome, GA)
Official reports indicate that a woman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash outside Rome High School on Friday morning. Witnesses state that there was a collision between [..]
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
Atlanta Board of Education approves telehealth services for all Atlanta Public Schools students
ATLANTA — All students at Atlanta Public Schools can now access physical and emotional telehealth services. The Atlanta Board of Education and the district approved a contract to provide these services for every student in the district’s traditional schools at its Monday meeting. The contract with provider Hazel...
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices continue to plunge along with national drop
Georgia gasoline prices plunged by 11 cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the steady drop of the past few weeks. Cobb County prices are 17 cents higher than the statewide average, but both are below the national average of $3.96. According to the weekly press release...
WJCL
Investigators in Georgia search for 16-year-old girl not seen in months
After months of searching, authorities in Georgia appear no closer to finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14 in Carrollton near Whooping Creek Church Road. Kaylee is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown...
