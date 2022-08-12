ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

New life for Medicaid expansion in Georgia

For a decade, Medicaid expansion has seemed like an intractable partisan issue, with Georgia Republicans hesitant to back a major component of the Affordable Care Act. But the tides may be turning. Driving the news: In conversations with nearly a dozen lawmakers and lobbyists who spoke on condition of anonymity, Axios has learned that some Georgia Republicans have quietly changed their minds about Medicaid expansion, and that discussions about a path forward have been happening behind the scenes.Sources declined to speak on the record because of the topic’s political sensitivity.101: Expanding Medicaid means increasing access to federal health insurance...
Georgia school districts selected for EDP

ATLANTA – Six Georgia school districts receives the EDP designation for FY 22 for supporting economic development through education. The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, selected six school districts to receive Economic Development Partnership (EDP) designation for FY 22, announced State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
Registration opened today for Marietta Youth Government Academy

Registration opened today for City of Marietta‘s Youth Government Academy, a program to teach young people the nuts and bolts of how the city works. Enrollment is limited to the first twenty-five students to register, and the deadline to register is September 9. Here is the link to the schedule. The application is available here.
Fentanyl overdoses spike in west Cobb, southeast Paulding counties

Cobb County announced in a news release that overdoses from the powerful and potentially deadly synthetic opiate fentanyl have spiked in Cobb County, particularly in zip code 30127, which includes Powder Springs, the southern portion of west Cobb, and part of southeast Paulding County. According to the National Institute on...
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
Kemp appoints Michael Register as new GBI Director

Governor Brian Kemp announced today that he has appointed Michael Register as the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register served as chief of the Cobb County Police Department, and most recently as assistant chief deputy for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “Mike has a strong track record of...
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
First Mableton cityhood forum to be this Wednesday, August 17

The county has organized a community meeting to learn about the proposed City of Mableton that will be on the November ballot. The forum will be hosted by the Austell Community Taskforce and the Mableton Improvement Coalition. Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first...
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Georgia gasoline prices continue to plunge along with national drop

Georgia gasoline prices plunged by 11 cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the steady drop of the past few weeks. Cobb County prices are 17 cents higher than the statewide average, but both are below the national average of $3.96. According to the weekly press release...
