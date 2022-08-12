Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
First North Dakota Renaissance Faire a huge hit
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We talked to organizers, performers, and people who were happy for an opportunity to dress up and express themselves!. Host Don Larenzo, the Baron of Treviso and host of the Faire welcomes the guests into his castle. “We have many guests because the people...
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
fargounderground.com
Live + Local Concert Series
H2M is happy to have the second “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2022. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
kvrr.com
Surrounding towns come together to celebrate Kindred Days
KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — Kindred Days continues to grow and celebrate the town’s history. Events kicked off Friday with a three-on-three basketball tournament and ended with an outdoor showing of Field of Dreams. Through the weekend, organizers say they wanted to make sure there was entertainment for all...
kvrr.com
Fargo-Moorhead “River Rats” Take Down Chicago 4-2
FARGO–The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks went by the name River Rats Saturday night. They defeated the Chicago Dogs 4-2.
kvrr.com
FM Pride Parade attracts thousands for record numbers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People lined up at NP and 4th Street North to see floats. We caught up with organizers and people there at Broadway Square for event reaction. “It’s so important for people to be able to be around others that they see likeness in, and feel represented. So when everyone is able to come together and feel like they can be themselves and have community, it means everything,” said Chelsea Diederich, F-M Pride Planning Committee Chair.
valleynewslive.com
Dogs allowed in Moorhead pools for doggy dip day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swimming pools are closing for the season and that means it’s time for doggy dip in Moorhead. The pups are the last ones to use the pool each season and for $5 your pet can cool off at a couple Moorhead pool locations.
valleynewslive.com
Free back-to-school haircuts for kids on Monday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A business and non-profit are partnering up to get kids geared up for another school year. School-age children can get free haircuts on Monday, August 15 at Josef’s School of Hair Design. Josef’s is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide the free...
kfgo.com
Schatz takes 11th Knoxville Nationals title
Knoxville, IA (World of Outlaws) After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.
kvrr.com
Former Sheriff Bill Bergquist remembered for his decades of service to Clay County
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Family, friends and former colleagues share stories of Bill Bergquist at his funeral. They remember the way he was able to talk to anyone. Old colleagues like former Clay County Judge Lisa Borgen say Bergquist left a lasting impact on Clay County during a career spanning four decades.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral, visitation Monday for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Monday is the day thousands of family, friends and the local law enforcement community help lay former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist to rest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on MSUM's campus, with a service to follow. Bergquist, who...
fargounderground.com
Run for the Fallen Car, Bike, and Airplane Show
The Fargo Air Museum, partnered with the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club, will host a classic car show. The event will include a silent auction, family-friendly games, food, entertainment, and more. Admission is a free-will donation. Starting at 10 am will also be a poker-style bike run that will begin and...
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
valleynewslive.com
Cara Mund collects signatures in Fargo to get on November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismark native and former Miss America is petitioning for nomination for congress, and today she stopped in Fargo at the West Acres Mall to speak with people and collect signatures. It’s only been a week since Cara Mund announced her mission to get on...
kvrr.com
Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
kvrr.com
ND State Representative using his platform to uplift at Pride event
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — State Representative Josh Boschee wants to continue to use his platform to fight for gay rights and took the opportunity at the Pride event to encourage people in the LGBTQ community to get out and vote. His speech fired up a crowd of thousands. Boschee...
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
