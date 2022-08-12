ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather

By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier

MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
ITHACA, NY
drifttravel.com

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises

Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns

The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair

On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
ELMIRA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!

This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
The Whale 99.1 FM

