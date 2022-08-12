Read full article on original website
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
owegopennysaver.com
County Fair met with good crowds and sunny weather
By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
drifttravel.com
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Adds Two More New York Franchises
Families in the Northeast may now enjoy two more Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the recent opening of locations near Binghamton and in Chautauqua County, New York. They are the eighth and ninth properties in the United States to begin operating under the Jellystone Park brand this year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annual Czech and Slovak Festival Returns
The 85th-Annual Czech and Slovak Festival was held today -- for the first time since 2019. Hundreds gathered in Binghamton's German Club to enjoy an afternoon of cultural food, music, clothing and more. Admission was just three dollars. The event is organized by the Czechoslovak Moravian club, and aims to...
owegopennysaver.com
Outlaw Pulling Series at the Tioga County Fair
On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls at the Tioga County Fair. Guests will witness Light Hot, Hot Farm 466, Street Diesel, 2.6 Smooth Bore, Street Semis, and NY Mafia. The show will take place on the...
How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?
In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
Man sentenced for stealing electronics from Binghamton store
A Binghamton man plead guilty to Burglary in the Third Degree in Broome County Court last week.
Binghamton Ranks Among Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates In New York
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
West Nile Virus Creeping Closer To The New York Border
West Nile Virus first came to light in North America in 1999. It had previously only been found in West Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. West Nile Virus is a is a mosquito-borne disease. It's spread through a mosquito bite and can cause Encephalitis. According to the Pennsylvania Department of...
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
Binghamton University to welcome back 18,600 students
It's almost move in day on the campus of Binghamton University. The school will welcome back 18,600 students this semester, beginning on August 18th.
whcuradio.com
IPD looking to ID suspect in alleged theft at restaurant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A wallet was reportedly stolen Saturday from a restaurant worker in Ithaca. Police say a man went to the restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street and asked for a glass of water. When the man left, officers say the female employee noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. Inside was cash and her credit and debit cards.
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Look Up! It’s The Binghamton Aeros Festival Of Giants Weekend
If you're like me, you love to watch aircraft take off and land at airports. I've always been fascinated with the many types of aircraft that have been built since the beginning of flying. When an airshow comes to our area or nearby, many people like myself come out to enjoy checking out the various aircraft up close up.
