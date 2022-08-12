A young man was arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington Friday afternoon after the car he fled in had a flat tire. Police were called to the 200 block of Short Street near Elm Tree Lane at about 2:40 p.m. to respond to a report that someone in a white Chrysler 300 had fired multiple shots at another vehicle, said Lexington police Lt. Donnell Gordon. No one was injured, he said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO