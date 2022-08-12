Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
foxlexington.com
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
WTVQ
Man seriously injured in early morning crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Monday morning. According to Lexington Police, an adult man was hit just at 5:53 AM between North Broadway and West Loudon Avenue. Police say he was struck by a silver passenger car traveling...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
lakercountry.com
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges
A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WTVQ
2 people killed in car crash on Harrodsburg Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 people are dead after a car crash on Harrodsburg Rd Sunday. The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers, and 86-year-old David Powers, died in the crash Sunday. Lexington Police say officers responded around 1:35 p.m. for an injury collision between an SVU and...
WKYT 27
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WTVQ
Teenager arrested after vehicle hit by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane in Lexington. According to officers, the shooting happened at around 2:35 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had sustained gunfire and an uninjured female victim.
AOL Corp
Flat tire stops man who fled after mid-afternoon shooting in downtown Lexington
A young man was arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington Friday afternoon after the car he fled in had a flat tire. Police were called to the 200 block of Short Street near Elm Tree Lane at about 2:40 p.m. to respond to a report that someone in a white Chrysler 300 had fired multiple shots at another vehicle, said Lexington police Lt. Donnell Gordon. No one was injured, he said.
WKYT 27
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
WKYT 27
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting led to a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene was near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot was shut down while police were on scene. Police say a man was found shot on Nickwood Trail. Crews rushed...
k105.com
Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash
A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants. Police say an officer...
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
foxlexington.com
Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
