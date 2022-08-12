Read full article on original website
Moncada, Cueto lead White Sox past Astros 4-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Chicago’s four-run eighth inning, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago’s winning rally started after José Urquidy retired the first two batters. Urquidy was pulled after AJ Pollock’s infield hit, and the White Sox jumped all over Rafael Montero (4-2). Andrew Vaughn doubled before Eloy Jiménez bounced a tying two-run double down the third-base line. Walks to José Abreu and Yasmani Grandal loaded the bases for Moncada, who made it 4-2 with a liner into center. The four-run outburst handed a win to Johnny Cueto (5-5), who pitched eight masterful innings. Liam Hendriks earned his 26th save, retiring Mauricio Dubón on a popup to first with two runners on for the final out.
numberfire.com
Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns sitting for San Francisco Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Wynns in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wynns will sit out Sunday's game while Joey Bart (ankle) starts behind the dish and bats ninth. Our models project Wynns to make 45 more plate appearances this season, with...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile sitting Sunday
Luke Maile was not listed in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile will take a seat Sunday while Austin Hedges starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Blue Jays. Our models project Maile for 59 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
numberfire.com
Boston's Reese McGuire sitting versus New York Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. McGuire will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Kevin Plawecki starts at catcher and hits last. McGuire has made 186 plate appearances so far this season, batting .254 in...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
Muncy, Betts homer, Dodgers beat KC for 12th straight win
Max Muncy had a homer and four RBIs, Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 26th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.Muncy went 4 for 5, including his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the fourth inning. Betts led off the game with a homer as part of a five-run first inning."I think (Muncy) is just taking better at-bats and I don't think he is trying to hit every ball out of the ballpark," Dodgers' manager...
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons. “He’s got closer stuff,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That second inning was about as good as you can execute.” The Rangers won two straight over the Mariners after losing nine consecutive games to Seattle.
Estrada hits 2-run HR in 9th, Giants edge Pirates 8-7
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in a back-and-forth game Sunday. Evan Longoria, whose wild throw gave Pittsburgh the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, started the rally in the bottom half with a leadoff single against Wil Crowe (4-7). After pinch-runner J.D. Davis was forced out at second on a grounder by Mike Yastrzemski, Estrada cleared the wall in left-center for his 11th homer and first career walk off. “I enjoyed every minute of it,” Estrada said through an interpreter. “As soon as I made contact, I knew it was gone.”
Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels’ offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. It was Ward’s second career game-ending home run, and first since the final game of the 2018 season, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games. Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Down to their last strike, the Angels nearly rallied for the victory in the bottom of the ninth against Twins closer Jorge Lopez. Magneuris Sierra’s two-out hit down the left-field line scored both Joe Adell and pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez to tie the game at 3. But Sierra was thrown out at home plate in his attempt at a game-winning inside-the-park home run.
