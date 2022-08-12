ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a homer in the eighth inning to get the Angels’ offense started, and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning as Los Angeles completed a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. It was Ward’s second career game-ending home run, and first since the final game of the 2018 season, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games. Carlos Correa hit a home and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Down to their last strike, the Angels nearly rallied for the victory in the bottom of the ninth against Twins closer Jorge Lopez. Magneuris Sierra’s two-out hit down the left-field line scored both Joe Adell and pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez to tie the game at 3. But Sierra was thrown out at home plate in his attempt at a game-winning inside-the-park home run.

