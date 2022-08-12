Read full article on original website
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BET
Cardi B’s Latest Beauty Hack Has Fans Running To The Grocery Store!
Cardi B never ceases to amaze us with her beauty hacks! The rapper, who keeps fans begging for her haircare secrets, recently took to Instagram to reveal that she uses the water from boiled onions to wash her hair. “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the...
Cardi B Credits Onions for Restoring Her Hair Back to Health
Watch: How Cardi B Changes Diapers With Long Nails: TUTORIAL. Cardi B is peeling back the layers behind her beauty secrets. While the "WAP" rapper may have access to the best treatments and products on the market, she revealed the secret to her healthy hair is a particular tear-inducing pantry staple : onions.
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’
Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
thesource.com
Lori Harvey Discusses Lessons In Dating With Teyana Tayor
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on Teyana’s YouTube series Bumble presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. During Wednesday’s episode, Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, and yall know when girlfriends get together the conversation goes in many different directions. Within the conversation, Teyona reminds Lori of the many discussions they have had throughout their friendship saying, “You know we have deep conversations, and when we talk it is always from the perspective of women to women not telling you what you should do how you should do it, especially since we are two different ages.” Adding ” I think you are an amazing young woman you are dating and living on our terms and continue to do that and have fun.” Through the giggles, private jokes, and gem-dropping moments the theme of the conversation was “sip with caution.” Not just with themselves but also in dating, business relationships, and friendships. “They deserve to be handled with care, and if they aren’t, there’s a chance you’ll get burned. The SKN founder said she lives a life without regrets, no matter what other people think. “I am very much in a space right not that I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.” She says. “So I think taking control of your life and making sure you like maintaining your power don’t give your power away to anybody, that’s the key to like truly being happy and in and out of a relationship,” Harvey Admits that she almost got married very young Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.” She added, “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”
Parade
