Pittsburgh, PA

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Fun Fest, other Monroeville happenings, week of Aug. 15, 2022

Check out the fourth annual Library Fun Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 on the Monroeville Public Library campus, 4000 Gateway Campus Blvd. Featured will be a petting zoo, drum circles, balloon artists, magician, inflatable rides, food, games, a cupcake decorating contest and music, along with community and exhibitor booths. It is a rain-or-shine event.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie

If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
CARNEGIE, PA
wtae.com

Asian Lantern Festival returns to Pittsburgh Zoo

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium has an exciting weekend ahead!. The Asian Lantern Festival officially kicks off Friday night. This year's festival is back with an all-new display featuring dinosaurs. Everyone who attends will see giant hand-crafted sculptures, learn about Asian history and culture and enjoy themed food and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com

Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’

One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Harambee II Black Arts Festival, in fact and fiction

Thirty years ago, in August 1992, the 9th Annual Harambee II Black Arts Festival closed out with “The Queen of the Blues,” the legendary Koko Taylor & Her Blues Machine. Everybody was rocking, wall-to-wall, at the outdoor concert on Homewood Avenue. Even some church folks, of African American...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14

With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Busy weekend kicks off in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Concerts, parades, festivals and a Steelers game mean it’s going to be a busy weekend in the city, with events happening all around town. The fun kicked off last night with a Billy Joel concert, so today we checked in to see how the festivities are going so far.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

"RADical Days" begin September 9

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night

Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
PITTSBURGH, PA

