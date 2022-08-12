Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery
Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
islandernews.com
Three island favorites participating in 2022 Miami Spice, featuring exclusive menus
The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022. Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
calleochonews.com
“Best of the best” brunch recognizes 2 of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs
A “Best of the best” brunch celebration that took place at a Miami eatery that just earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand Award. Korbel Champagne and Dreamable, along with its CEO/Founder Elizabeth Cousins, hosted a "Best of the best" brunch in late July commending and honoring some of South Florida’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and their achievements. The event served to show appreciation for some of the city’s most active people in business and to celebrate their recent achievements within their respective industries as well as the charitable sector.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Miami Restaurants That Made 50 Top Pizza's List of America's Best Pizzerias
If you're on the hunt for some of the area's best pizza, a new list created by 50 Top Pizza recently announced the country's top restaurants serving up pies — and three of them are in Miami. The online guide, curated by Italian-based 50 Top Pizza, annually curates the...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
NBC Miami
Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
NBC Miami
Bad Bunny Opens ‘Gekkō' Restaurant in Brickell With David Grutman
Bad Bunny’s presence has been felt across Miami this past weekend, starting with the grand opening of his restaurant on Thursday night. The world-famous recording artist partnered with Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman to open Gekkō, a "Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge," in Brickell. Dozens of high-profile guests attended...
I Disagree With TripAdvisor's Top 10 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants & Here's A Local's List
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Fort Lauderdale, FL is a high-end tourist destination just north of Miami, and I constantly have people asking me where the best restaurants to eat are in the city.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami
Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida
MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations
Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing
Bad Bunny at Hard Rock Stadium tonight was amazing timoni. It looks like a great show but damn those ticket prices are absurd. And you know the majority of Miami didn't have it in their budget to go but what the hell.
WSVN-TV
Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java
Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 14, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney is joined by Broward County District 35 candidates Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief and Miami-Dade District 6 candidates Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez. The full episode can be seen at the top...
miami.edu
FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
southdadenewsleader.com
And The (B)Eat Goes On…
With all this heat, it was definitely time for a treat!. After the sun set last Saturday night, my family and I headed down to Homestead’s Old City Hall, and enjoyed the cool of the night surrounded by even cooler music and food trucks as part of the Eats & Beat celebration.
Miami Weather: Summer storms return
MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area. Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday is a...
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
Comments / 7