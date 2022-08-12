Mookie Cook, nation's No. 4 overall prospect, commits to Oregon Ducks

For the past two years, few basketball prospects in the country have received more attention than Jefferson High School-turned-AZ Compass Prep star Mookie Cook.

The nation's No. 4 overall prospect holds scholarships from Arizona, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Oregon, an offer from the NBA's G League and was cast to play "high school LeBron James" in a movie about the living legend's life.

This spring and summer, Cook balanced competing against the best players.in the country, shooting scenes for a major motion picture and juggling a recruitment that consisted of committing and decommitting from the University of Oregon.

On Friday, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound playmaker made his final decision, announcing his commitment to Dana Altman's Ducks:

Cook's commitment to Oregon - rated a 0.9977 on 247Sports - makes him the second highest-rated prospect in program history, behind Bol Bol (0.9989) and slightly ahead of fellow class of 2023 pledge Kwame Evans Jr. (0.9973), Malik Hairston (0.997; 2004), Kel'el Ware (0.9967; 2022) and Troy Brown Jr. (0.9954; 2017).

Overall, Oregon's 2023 recruiting class jumps into the top-5 nationally.

So, what Is Oregon getting? A versatile athlete with multi-positional ability who can defends the one through the five.

In other words, the exact type of player Altman covets for his system.

Here's what On3 had to say about Cook as a prospect:

“ Mookie Cook has all the tools. At 6-foot-8 he has the positional size. The broad shoulders and long arms showcase a projectable frame. Cook is a functional athlete and he has a smooth release on his jump shot with range. The question mark with Cook is his consistency. He seems to get lost in the shuffle a good amount, not imposing his will on the flow of the game. Cook has a tendency to settle for jump shots. He has the dimensions and physical traits to be a good team defender. This upcoming summer will be a big one in the development of Cook figuring out who and what he is as a prospect and player. The tools are there, the upside is still immense. ”

After years of missing out on in-state talents such Kevin Love, Kyle Single and Terrence Jones, Oregon needed to deliver an in-state haul in the loaded classes of 2022 and 2023.

The first domino fell with Central Point five-star center Nathan Bittle last year, then gained steam with West Linn four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad as the first pledge on 2023.

The biggest prize, however, was Jefferson High School star Mookie Cook, who transferred to out-of-state AZ Compass Prep following his sophomore season.

Throughout his recruitment, the Oregon coaching staff sold Cook on playing alongside close friend Jackson Shelstad and pairing him with another five-star recruit.

That recruit became Evans as the 2023 recruiting cycle came into focus.

This spring, Cook committed and it seemed almost certain Evans would soon follow.

But he reportedly shifted his favorite to Arizona, which was part of the reason Cook wavered - and was strongly considering the Wildcats.

This summer, however, Oregon pulled back in front for Evans and secured his commitment, re-establishing Altman's original pitch.

After that, a source close to Cook said, it wasn't a foregone conclusion Cook would re-commit to Oregon, but it gave the Ducks a nearly insurmountable lead.

All along, Cook expressed his desire to be an athlete who represented the state of Oregon and the city of Portland.

The idea of combining with two friends and highly-rated recruits - Shelstad and Evans - in Eugene appealed to him.

In other words, Friday's commitment put a bow on a recruiting pitch for Oregon that intrigued all three prospects and truly meant a lot to Cook personally.

With his commitment, Oregon has landed two of its three highest-rated pledges in program history in the past two weeks.

