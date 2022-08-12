ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Bow Wow, Mario to make Hampton tour stop this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — A number of musicians are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall. Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario will headline the Millennium Tour: Turned Up on Friday, October 7. The tour will also feature a number of other artists like Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby...
HAMPTON, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Virginia Beach 2022

A classic and very popular sunny beach town, the gorgeous coastal gem in southeastern Virginia is filled with multiple white-sand beaches, a very long boardwalk, lively nightspots, a rich maritime history, fun family-friendly attractions, independent shops and locally sourced food restaurants. Now you just need to find an equally awesome...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Post and Courier

The best of Dr. Phyllis Gamble

• Date and place of birth: July 1963, Newport News, VA. • Favorite movie: I don’t have one. • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team. • A recent book I read: "Don’t Waste Your Talent: The 8 Critical Steps to Discovering What You Do...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
According to Steph

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hampton.gov

Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway

We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
HAMPTON, VA
WTOP

Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC News

NBC News

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
