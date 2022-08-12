Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Missy Elliott Honored with Street Renamed After Her in Virginia Hometown
Missy Elliott is set to be honored in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia with a street named Missy Elliott Boulevard. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” said Elliott on Twitter of the special honor. The decision was made after the local city council approved a citizen’s request to name a street...
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
Actress Denise Dowse dies at 64 after contracting viral meningitis
Veteran Hollywood actress and Norfolk State University alumna Denise Dowse has died at age 64 after battling viral meningitis.
Bow Wow, Mario to make Hampton tour stop this fall
HAMPTON, Va. — A number of musicians are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall. Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario will headline the Millennium Tour: Turned Up on Friday, October 7. The tour will also feature a number of other artists like Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby...
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Virginia Beach 2022
A classic and very popular sunny beach town, the gorgeous coastal gem in southeastern Virginia is filled with multiple white-sand beaches, a very long boardwalk, lively nightspots, a rich maritime history, fun family-friendly attractions, independent shops and locally sourced food restaurants. Now you just need to find an equally awesome...
The best of Dr. Phyllis Gamble
• Date and place of birth: July 1963, Newport News, VA. • Favorite movie: I don’t have one. • Favorite sports team: University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team. • A recent book I read: "Don’t Waste Your Talent: The 8 Critical Steps to Discovering What You Do...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
Hampton University Grad Creates Line of HBCU Dolls
A Hampton University alum has produced a new brand of dolls recognizing historically Black colleges and universities. The post Hampton University Grad Creates Line of HBCU Dolls appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others
The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
Newport News pastor hosts basketball tournament for law enforcement and kids
A Newport News pastor is working to take back the community by bringing together kids, churches and law enforcement.
'So surreal' | What a new wave of funding means for anti-violence leaders in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When he got the call, it renewed a years-long journey for Lamont Finley. “When I found out that we actually were one of the few chosen, I kind of cried because it’s one of those things where I see this vision, and I want to re-educate what people think about mentoring programs are for," Finley said.
Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway
We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
