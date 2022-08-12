ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

FLASHBACK: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk announced themselves to the world by claiming Olympic gold at London 2012... 10 years later, the pair once again take centre stage as they prepare for their career-defining rematch

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to take centre stage once more on August 20 when they face each other in a heavyweight rematch following the Ukrainian's unanimous decision victory last September.

It promises to be an engaging battle between two men who have both been at the top of the sport for the past decade.

Ten years ago, Joshua and Usyk both competed at the 2012 Olympics in London in separate weight classes, with the Brit in the super-heavyweight category and Usyk fighting a division below as a heavyweight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6Edf_0hF8hSPt00
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to face each other in a heavyweight rematch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RUoN_0hF8hSPt00
The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 20 as Joshua looks to gain revenge

They both struck gold, catapulting themselves into the spotlight, as they took a giant step towards the success that they have since achieved as professionals.

Sportsmail takes a look back at their respective Olympic triumphs ahead of their eagerly-anticipated world title clash in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk lights up the Copper Box

By the time he arrived in London, Usyk was an established amateur ready to compete at his second Olympics.

He had made the Ukrainian team four years earlier in Beijing as a 21-year-old, but came unstuck at the quarter-final stage when he was outpointed by Italy's Clemente Russo.

However, he earned World Championship gold in 2011, and had every reason to feel confident about his chances of adding to his medal collection in the English capital.

That is until the draw for the tournament was announced. Having gained a bye through to the quarter-finals due to his seeding, Usyk was paired with Artur Beterbiev in the last eight.

The Russian has since gone on to win multiple world titles at light-heavyweight as a professional, winning all of his bouts to date via knockout. The task in front of Usyk was a significant one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMa2Y_0hF8hSPt00
After edging past Artur Beterbiev, Usyk cruised to victory against Tervel Pulev in his semi-final

Beterbiev had seen off American Michael Hunter in the last 16, and had the slight advantage of already being used to the Copper Box atmosphere, while Usyk was coming in cold.

Beterbiev came bulldozing forward early on, and there was nothing to separate the duo after the first three minutes, with the judges scoring the opening round 3-3.

In the early stages of the second round, Usyk was caught by a body shot and he turned away in pain, leading to a standing eight count. The Ukrainian was struggling.

However, like all great champions he fought back, landing his southpaw left consistently in the latter stages of the round to move into a 12-9 lead.

Despite Beterbiev continuing to apply the pressure in the final round, Usyk managed to negotiate his way through, eventually winning 17-13.

He had guaranteed himself a medal, and Bulgarian Tervel Pulev awaited Usyk in the semi-finals. That surname may sound familiar - his older brother, Kubrat, went on to challenge Wladimir Klitschko and Joshua for their heavyweight titles in the professional ranks.

Usyk had found his groove by now, though, and he produced a dazzling display in their last four contest, cruising to a decisive 21-5 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVr0P_0hF8hSPt00
Usyk managed to gain revenge over Clemente Russo after losing to him four years earlier

It was all set up for a gold medal showdown with Russo, the man who had ended Usyk's Olympic run in 2008. Would it be repeat or revenge?

Initially it looked like the former, as Russo opened up a 3-1 lead after the first round. Usyk could not get to grips with his shorter opponent's darting attacks.

He began to adapt in the second round, and it was all square at 8-8 heading into the final three minutes of the contest.

Russo piled forwards, but Usyk's extra class told as the final round progressed, and by the final bell it looked like he had done enough.

The judges confirmed this, as he was handed a 14-11 win, and Usyk celebrated in the ring with some trademark dancing. He had accomplished his Olympic dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sg3Yf_0hF8hSPt00
Usyk dropped to his knees as he celebrated claiming Olympic gold in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5syJ_0hF8hSPt00
Four years after falling short in Beijing, Usyk picked up his long-awaited gold medal

Joshua provides fairytale ending to London 2012

When Usyk fought at his first Olympics in 2008, Joshua was only just taking up the sport. Four years later, he had reached the pinnacle.

Joshua announced himself on the international stage in 2011 at the World Championships in Baku, making it all the way to the final before losing a razor thin decision to home favourite Mahommedrasul Majidov. Usyk was in attendance to watch the enthralling battle.

The following year, it was Joshua who was on home soil, as the fresh-faced 22-year-old looked to capture Olympic gold in London.

His first assignment was a difficult one, though, as he came up against Cuban Erislandy Savon, nephew of the legendary three-time Olympic gold medallist, Felix.

And Joshua's journey to the final almost ended at the first hurdle. It was clear from the outset that this was going to be a tricky style for Joshua to overcome, and he led by just a solitary point after the opening round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKngg_0hF8hSPt00
Joshua was severely tested by Erislandy Savon, but he just managed to edge past the Cuban

The Brit continued to stalk his opponent in the second but Savon was slick, dancing out of trouble time and again, and it was a little surprising that Joshua was two point up heading into the final stanza.

Savon showed a little more aggression late on, and when the final bell rang, it was not obvious as to who would be declared the winner.

Thankfully for Joshua, it was his name that was read out, with the local boy claiming a 17-16 victory.

Into the quarter-final he went, where he met China's Zhang Zhilei. This was a rare occasion where Joshua was at a height disadvantage, but he managed to get past this, punctuating his win with a straight right hand that sent Zhang flying to the canvas.

Zhang returned to his feet to complete the fight, but this time Joshua won with some breathing space, earning a 15-11 verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEX5e_0hF8hSPt00
Joshua boxed his way past China's Zhang Zhilei, scoring a knockdown along the way 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhKOp_0hF8hSPt00
He then saw off Ivan Dyckho to move into the gold medal match at the Copper Box Arena

He had secured himself a medal, and another giant stood in his way in the semi-finals in the shape of Ivan Dychko from Kazakhstan.

Dychko refused to be bullied by Joshua, and gave as good as he got for much of their contest, but the Brit slowly warmed to his task as he bloodied the nose of his opponent.

There was little to separate the pair, but Joshua did just enough, grinding out a 13-11 points win.

It was all set up for the final day. Sunday, August 12 was the date of the final, with Joshua looking to claim Great Britain's 29th and final gold medal of the Olympics.

Standing in his way was a familiar foe - Italy's Roberto Cammarelle. The experienced southpaw had won gold four years earlier, but had been beaten by Joshua in the World Championship semi-finals in 2011 by two points. This promised to be a close one.

Cammarelle pushed Joshua onto the back foot early on, and had a narrow one-point advantage after three minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5A0W_0hF8hSPt00
Anthony Joshua just managed to edge past Roberto Cammarelle in a close encounter

It was turning into a cagey affair which suited the Italian as he started to pick Joshua off to go 13-10 ahead after two rounds. It looked like AJ was going to have to settle for silver.

Yet he hadn't given up hope. The fight became scrappy, but Joshua started to pour forwards, knowing that he needed a huge final round. Two straight right hands penetrated Cammarelle's defence, and there was deafening noise from the crowd at the end of the fight.

Moments later, the noise went up another notch as Joshua was announced the victor by virtue of count-back after the judges had been unable to split the duo on points.

Joshua had done it, and as he held the British flag aloft alongside fellow Olympic champions Lennox Lewis and Audley Harrison, it brought the curtain down on a glorious fortnight for Team GB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bexqU_0hF8hSPt00
Joshua celebrated with the British flag after winning gold in front of his home fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43z7oW_0hF8hSPt00
He was joined by fellow Olympic champions Audley Harrison and Lennox Lewis after the final

Following their London 2012 success, Joshua and Usyk have gone on to dazzle as professionals.

Joshua has been crowned world heavyweight champion twice, and has only been beaten on two occasions in the past decade, while Usyk became undisputed cruiserweight champion in 2018, and has since moved up in weight to beat Joshua and claim heavyweight gold.

Now, Joshua will get his shot at redemption in Jeddah. If he defeats Usyk, he will join the iconic Muhammad Ali and fellow countryman Lewis as a three-time heavyweight champion.

Alternatively, a win for Usyk would keep his name in the discussion over who the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet currently is.

It promises to be a legacy-defining battle for both men as they look to write the next chapter in their decorated careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjJuT_0hF8hSPt00
Anthony Joshua is looking to become a three-time world heavyweight champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scdgE_0hF8hSPt00
Usyk has ruled the cruiserweight division, and is now creating his legacy as a heavyweight

Comments / 0

