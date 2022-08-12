Actress Anne Heche Has Died At Age 53

Actor Anne Heche died on Friday at age 53, after succumbing to injuries from a car crash days earlier, according to reports.

Her friend, Nancy Davis, revealed the news in a memorial post on Instagram, writing: “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing, and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.”

Heche was severely burned when she crashed into a Los Angeles home in the Mar Vista neighborhood on Aug. 5. Shortly after the crash, her car burst into flames, which took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish.

She was taken to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition, then she reportedly fell into a coma on Aug. 8.

After Heche’s accident, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the actor for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing from an earlier hit-and-run, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police confirmed to the Times that they obtained a search warrant to test the actor’s blood alcohol level.

