Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
Former homeland-security advisor for Mike Pence said she once 'found classified documents in the ladies' room'
"You do have a responsibility to protect the information," Olivia Troye, a former security advisor, said. "You don't carry it home and store it."
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search
That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
The magistrate, who is Jewish, is facing attacks that are antisemitic in nature.
It’s Not a ‘Hoax’—Trump’s ‘Very Fine People’ in Charlottesville Did Not Exist
It’s been five years since neo-Nazis assembled on Charlottesville, Virginia, for their deadly “Unite the Right” rally. That means it’s also been five years since then-President Donald Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the conflict that weekend—which is to say, neo-Nazis and their allies on one side, and everyone else on the other.
An ex-Trump aide and right-wing Breitbart News have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid
Breitbart News published an unredacted search warrant naming two FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid, and Garrett Ziegler posted their names online.
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early morning raid. MICHAEL MUKASEY:...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell Pleads With Americans To 'Get Off' The Trump Train
The longtime Trump opponent urged voters not to get caught in the "wreckage" after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago turned up top secret documents.
Nuclear or not, classified or not, Mar-a-Lago files spell out jeopardy for Trump
President says he declassified secret and sensitive documents – but that may not matter for him to be prosecuted
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place
As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.
Trump Should Be Worried About Who in Inner Circle 'Flipped': Lawyer
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance said it is likely that the sensitive information obtained by the FBI this week was "fresh."
GOP lawmaker says he was notified by FBI that his 'life was in danger' by 'some of these same people' threatening law enforcement in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
"I myself have been notified by the Bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of the same people," Fitzpatrick said Sunday.
Legal expert calls out Trump’s “O.J. Simpson defense”: “Strongly suggests consciousness of guilt”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, Fox News and many other right-wing media outlets were quick to leap to former President Donald Trump's defense — describing the search as government overreach and essentially telling their audience: If the FBI can go after Trump, you're next. Attorney Philip Rotner, in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on August 12, describes this type of messaging as "the O.J. Simpson defense."
Fox News host corners Elise Stefanik over “rogue” FBI claim: “FBI director was appointed by Trump!”
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Friday morning's edition of "Fox and Friends," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., went on to attack the FBI — but was caught off guard when co-anchor Steve Doocy actually hit back and pointed out there are several reasons to think the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club was justified and serious.
