ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

2nd annual Hot Air Balloon festival returns Sept. 9-10

The second annual Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will be held over two days, Sept. 9 and 10, at Calkins Field, just north of Wayland on Division Avenue in Leighton Township. The first Balloonfest took place a year ago at the old airport and it was hailed as an amazing success, with more than 4,000 people in attendance and featuring more than 10 hot air balloons.
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County has no monkeypox cases — so far

Monkey Pox has been identified in Michigan, yet no cases have been confirmed yet in the Allegan County area. Officials from the Allegan County Health Department have said as vaccine availability continues to evolve, so will the vaccination strategy. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++) aims to reach recently exposed persons or persons at high-risk for vaccination, even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed MPV. When combined with other mitigation measures, PEP++ may slow the spread of disease in areas with MPV transmission.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy