Monkey Pox has been identified in Michigan, yet no cases have been confirmed yet in the Allegan County area. Officials from the Allegan County Health Department have said as vaccine availability continues to evolve, so will the vaccination strategy. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++) aims to reach recently exposed persons or persons at high-risk for vaccination, even if they have not had documented exposure to someone with confirmed MPV. When combined with other mitigation measures, PEP++ may slow the spread of disease in areas with MPV transmission.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO