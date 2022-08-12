ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

News 12

Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park

A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
