Officials investigating cause of dry wells in town of Newburgh
Town officials say they’re investigating whether the wells went dry due to the drought or if it was somehow caused by construction of two warehouses in the area.
Newburgh officials put water tanker at Emergency Medical Services building
The town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services has a water tanker in the back of the building for residents whose wells have dried up as a result of the current drought.
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
Landlords must disclose flooding history to Westchester renters; new law in effect
According to a new law, landlords must let renters know if a property has had flood damage in the last decade. That applies to both commercial and residential leases.
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
‘These dogs were basically feral.’ SPCA asks for help after rescue of dozens of dogs
The dogs were removed by state police and SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Friday from a home on Greenville Turnpike in Middletown during a search and seizure warrant.
Apothecarium, Lodi’s dispensary with drive-thru option, holds grand opening party
A Lodi dispensary that features New Jersey’s first drive-thru option is holding a grand opening celebration today.
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
Firefighter suffers serious injuries while battling fire; 70 people displaced
A firefighter who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire Saturday in Newark is in stable condition.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
Arrests made following Dutchess County police chase, school bus crash
Two arrests were made over the weekend in connection to a multivehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
Police: 2 cars destroyed during crash along Route 111 on Monroe-Trumbull line
There are detours on one of the region's busiest intersections after a major two-car crash. It happened on Technology Drive, on the Monroe-Trumbull line. Two cars were destroyed, and one car went up in flames as a result of the crash. There is no word yet on the conditions of...
Newark fire chief: Firefighter injured in partial home collapse
A firefighter has been hospitalized after being hurt while responding to a house fire in Newark.
Fishkill Fire Department mourns the loss of one of their own
The department says James Dotter was a passionate firefighter, loving father, loyal friend and was community minded. They are sending their thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Police: 1 person dies after Wallkill motorcycle crash
Police say one person died after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.
NYPD seizes over 200 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs across NYC
The NYPD says it removed over 200 illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and scooters from the streets of all five boroughs Sunday.
Police: Brooklyn man struck by falling tree branch in park has died
Police say a Brooklyn man who was struck by a falling tree branch last Saturday morning has died. The incident took place on Aug. 13 just after 8 a.m. A 35-year-old man sitting on a park bench in Reginald Salgado Playground was struck in the head by a tree branch.
Police: Pedestrian struck by car in Dutchess County
Police are investigating how a person was hit by a car in Dutchess County Sunday morning.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
