THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Man holds two hostage after car chase Tuesday
Tuesday night, Lisa and Jeffery Banfield were at home on Juniper Street when a man, who police identified as Martin Carrillo, 34, of Bayard, forced open the door of their house and ordered them into one of their bedrooms. According to police reports, the dramatic but fortunately brief hostage situation...
Faulty fire hydrants in Truth or Consequences causes family to lose home
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, Larry Barker uncovered a serious public safety issue that’s been going on in New Mexico for years. Firefighters show up to battle a fire only to realize there’s no water coming from the hydrate. For one family in Truth or Consequences that exact scenario and they […]
spotlightepnews.com
43rd Annual Great American Duck Race
Don’t miss out on the fun at our annual Great American Duck Race in Deming, NM. We’ll have food, arts & crafts vendors, live music and of course, the best duck racing action in the United States!. The annual Great American Duck Race in Deming offers tons of...
