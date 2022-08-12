ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Tacoma quadruple homicide suspect stands trial after competency assessment

By KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK
 3 days ago
Zwoman
3d ago

He can stand trial. Throw the book at him. He murdered 4 lives. Why does he get to live??

John
3d ago

What a waste of taxpayer dollars. Watch some liberal judge only give him 40 years.

Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding

Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
EDGEWOOD, WA
fox40jackson.com

Seattle bar shooting caught on camera as violent crime plagues city

Multiple shootings rocked Seattle over the weekend, with at least one person killed and at least seven others injured. Police reported that a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot in the Hillman City neighborhood on Friday night after 11:20 p.m. They were taken Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man killed in Cal Anderson basketball court shooting — UPDATE

A man was reported shot on the basketball court at Cal Anderson Park and died on the west edge of the park as police rendered emergency aid and Seattle Fire medics arrived at the scene early Saturday morning. Police reported detaining one person in at least one vehicle stop following...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight

SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 injured in shooting in Seattle's Hillman City neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood that left two people injured. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to a shooting near 42nd and Orcas St, where they found two people...
SEATTLE, WA
