Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Readers respond: Fight racism with broader hiring
The city of Hillsboro hired Edgar Garcia Garfias as a police officer in 2018. Then in 2020, as a new lawsuit contends, he was unlawfully stopped and seized by federal immigrations and customs enforcement agents because of the color of his skin, (“Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure,” Aug.4). The trauma he suffered and continues to suffer is due to racism in the U.S. Federal ICE agents did a terrible job. ICE, as well as all levels of government, need to hire more people of color, so that mistakes like these – acts of racism – are eliminated. If your company has no people of color, make sure to hire us, so we can bring our experience and expertise to your business. All Americans have the power help minorities win this war against racism.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Which university is losing a president; how long did a marquee bar stay open?
An unsteady opening for a marquee bar, a university president on the move, a downtown Portland business heading to the burbs, a failed attempt to oust a state leader and an international custody dispute that ended in Oregon. That’s just some of the biggest news from the week that was....
Opinion: Heat wave underscores our collective responsibility to one another
Herman is chief executive officer at 211info. He lives in Vancouver. Since 2020, 211info has served as the Oregon Health Authority’s go-to public information line for COVID-19 testing, vaccines, wildfire evacuation response and more. Our nonprofit also supports local governments, including Multnomah County, in helping residents connect to organizations and resources on a variety of needs.
I just emailed JHB asking her to publicly endorse Perez
It’s a long shot, but I tried appealing to her better nature and highlighted the ramifications of not doing anything in her last few months as our rep: a tacit endorsement of Trump, Kent, and their idiot voter base to ramp up the violent rhetoric and maybe really actually start some shit (with the national reputation Portland has, I can legitimately see Kent putting out a call to arms to storm the city and make this area a powder keg, just for the optics of fighting their “war”). Beutler needs to swing her moderate constituents the other way for this election to have any chance of being in favor of Perez, and doubling down on her decision to impeach Trump by endorsing his opposition candidate would at the very least be a going out on a high note.from ALttN.
Readers respond: Appalling errors in Medicaid system
I was appalled and dismayed by the article on Medicaid applications and the dramatic negative effect the ONE application had on three older people needing help. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) I am an older person who worked...
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Measure to radically reshape Portland city government can advance to November’s ballot, judge rules
A Multnomah County judge ruled Monday that a sweeping proposal to change Portland’s odd form of government and election system should advance to November’s ballot, spurring a legal challenge by one of the city’s most prominent business organizations. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit last month...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
klcc.org
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
opb.org
Multnomah County DA revisits past convictions under program to right previous wrongs
Standing in front of a room full of mostly white, suit and tie-clad lawyers in a swanky downtown Portland hotel conference room, Terrence Hayes stands out. Not just because of his appearance — he’s decidedly more dressed down than the buttoned-up audience he came to address — but because until a few months ago, Hayes was a convicted felon.
Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused
Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
Readers respond: Open primaries yield better ballot choices
Question of the day: What if one doesn’t want to vote for any of the three listed candidates for governor? Will there be other names on the ballot, or will we have to write in? Oh, I long for open primaries. Janet Pickard, Hillsboro.
MultCo election specialist jumps into race for ClackCo clerk
Catherine McMullen is running for Clackamas County clerk, she talks with Ken Boddie about recent setbacks in the elections
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Bill Oram: Portland Timbers, Thorns owner Merritt Paulson needs to get his organization in order
A working mother, away from her infant, forced to pump breast milk in a dusty electrical closet. A top executive examining a younger female employee from head to toe and remarking on her fitness routine. That same executive repeatedly initiating unwanted physical contact, zipping balls at employees during meetings and,...
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval
EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
