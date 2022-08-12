ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fight racism with broader hiring

The city of Hillsboro hired Edgar Garcia Garfias as a police officer in 2018. Then in 2020, as a new lawsuit contends, he was unlawfully stopped and seized by federal immigrations and customs enforcement agents because of the color of his skin, (“Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure,” Aug.4). The trauma he suffered and continues to suffer is due to racism in the U.S. Federal ICE agents did a terrible job. ICE, as well as all levels of government, need to hire more people of color, so that mistakes like these – acts of racism – are eliminated. If your company has no people of color, make sure to hire us, so we can bring our experience and expertise to your business. All Americans have the power help minorities win this war against racism.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Heat wave underscores our collective responsibility to one another

Herman is chief executive officer at 211info. He lives in Vancouver. Since 2020, 211info has served as the Oregon Health Authority’s go-to public information line for COVID-19 testing, vaccines, wildfire evacuation response and more. Our nonprofit also supports local governments, including Multnomah County, in helping residents connect to organizations and resources on a variety of needs.
OREGON STATE
Trending on Reddit

I just emailed JHB asking her to publicly endorse Perez

It’s a long shot, but I tried appealing to her better nature and highlighted the ramifications of not doing anything in her last few months as our rep: a tacit endorsement of Trump, Kent, and their idiot voter base to ramp up the violent rhetoric and maybe really actually start some shit (with the national reputation Portland has, I can legitimately see Kent putting out a call to arms to storm the city and make this area a powder keg, just for the optics of fighting their “war”). Beutler needs to swing her moderate constituents the other way for this election to have any chance of being in favor of Perez, and doubling down on her decision to impeach Trump by endorsing his opposition candidate would at the very least be a going out on a high note.from ALttN.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
The Oregonian

Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Public University#College#Portland State University
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
klcc.org

CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention

CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused

Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
EUGENE, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval

EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy