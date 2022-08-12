Read full article on original website
Have some old-fashioned fun as the Midland County Fair returns
MIDLAND, MI - August is the time for county fairs here in mid-Michigan. The Bay County Fair just wrapped up last week - now it’s Midland County’s turn to have some late summer fun. The Midland County Fair kicked off on Aug. 14 and it will continue until...
Flint Drop Fest celebrates 10th anniversary
Flint, MI -- On Saturday, people descended on downtown Flint for the free electronic music festival, Drop Fest. In 2012, Flint native Jerin Sage worked with the city and Michigan musicians to create the first ever Flint Drop Fest. A decade of dubstep, house and techno music later, Sage and...
Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Bon voyage: Over 100 lake sturgeon to be released in Saginaw Bay Watershed area
FRANKENMUTH, MI - The public is invited to witness an important celebration that aims to help rebuild the sturgeon population in mid-Michigan. On Friday, Aug. 19, over 100 sturgeon will be released into multiple tributaries of the Saginaw Bay Watershed during three separate public events. The sturgeon that are being released are raised in special hatcheries.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Bay County Fair 2022 still has one day left for family fun
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay County Fair has nearly come and gone another year. There’s still one more chance to get to the fairgrounds for the classic fair foods, carnival rides, pet the animals and more. Saturday, Aug. 12 features a horse show, a chance to browse through...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies
Sandy Grimshaw serves an apple crisp with ice cream from Sweet Whimsies food truck in Flint on Friday, August 12, 2022. Grimshaw owns the food truck where she serves sweets like ice cream, shortcake and cheesecake. 20 / 21. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies. A customer receives a...
Singer Gwen Stefani Greets Fans in Midland While Enjoying Local Pizza & the Mall
Singer, and former judge on "The Voice", Gwen Stefani was spotted hitting the mall and grabbing some pizza in Midland this past weekend. Surprised fans couldn't contain themselves and are sharing their run-ins with the star all over social media. Stefani was in town because her husband Blake Shelton was...
Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
For first time since COVID-19 arrived, passengers will pay to ride Saginaw buses
SAGINAW, MI — Passengers boarding Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) buses again will pay fares beginning in October, officials said. Fares were suspended in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community. Initially, the suspension was aimed at reducing close contact between passengers and drivers during fare collection. Later, the free rides were intended to help alleviate the financial woes of passengers impacted economically by the pandemic, officials said.
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
Pop icon Gwen Stefani wanted a cheese pizza Saturday. So, she visited Midland.
MIDLAND, MI — Pizza Sam’s patrons hungry for Italian food were in for a b-a-n-a-n-a-s experience this weekend when they discovered Gwen Stefani ordering food there. The music, fashion and television icon visited the downtown Midland eatery Saturday, Aug. 13, seeking a 10-inch cheese pizza to-go for her and her family.
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Berston Field House sending three boxers to National Golden Gloves Tournament
FLINT, Mich. - The Berston Field House is sending three local boxers to the National Golden Gloves Tournament. The trio have been to the amateur tournament before and it gives them another chance to represent the city of Flint on the big stage. "This place right here, everyone knows Berston,...
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
Here are all the school board candidates in Genesee County running in November
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- School board seats in Genesee County’s biggest school districts are up for grabs this fall. More than 100 residents have registered to fill those seats.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
