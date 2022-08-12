Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups
On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin GOP Leader Vos Fires 2020 Election Investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
starvedrock.media
Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Senate race: Johnson, Barnes campaigns heat up in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - With the campaign trail is heating up after Tuesday's primary election in Wisconsin, candidates for one of the nation's most anticipated races in the country spent this week meeting with voters. U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes are wasting no time trying to define their campaigns.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics
Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Legislature Joins Lawsuit To Block Guidance From Elections Commission
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu calls it a “defiant and flagrant abuse of the law.”. The Legislature is joining a lawsuit aimed at blocking a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that lets clerks “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The commission voted to let those clerks enter missing information...
NBC News
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
wearegreenbay.com
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
