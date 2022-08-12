ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups

On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin GOP Leader Vos Fires 2020 Election Investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
starvedrock.media

Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Senate race: Johnson, Barnes campaigns heat up in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - With the campaign trail is heating up after Tuesday's primary election in Wisconsin, candidates for one of the nation's most anticipated races in the country spent this week meeting with voters. U.S. Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes are wasting no time trying to define their campaigns.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics

Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Tommy Thompson
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Republicans#Election State#Primary Election
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

