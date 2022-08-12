Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bristol Press
Maria I. Rivera
Maria I. Rivera, 83, of Bristol, widow of Raul S. Rivera, Sr., died on Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at home. Maria was born in Puerto Rico on Oct. 7, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Acevedo) Irizarry. She was raised in Puerto Rico where she lived until moving to Bristol. She was a member of 7th Star of Jacob Church in Bristol.
Bristol Press
St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for 16th annual Mel's Run
BRISTOL – The St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for the 16th annual Mel's Run on Aug. 27, where motorcyclists will ride in support of the diabetic ward at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Registration will begin from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the St. Joseph Polish Society at...
Bristol Press
Hartford County now at 'very high' risk for first fires
The forest fire risk in the area has been upgraded to “very high.”. Firefighters in towns of Southington and Newington have been warning residents for the past few weeks about the dry conditions this summer. For some time, open burning has been barred and permits for such activity have not been valid in light of the forest fire risk.
Bristol Press
New Britain man pleads guilty in violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness
BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
Bristol Press
Plymouth police say man used storefront to host illegal poker games
PLYMOUTH – Police have charged two people in connection with an illegal gambling ring. Police on Monday said they believe David Stern, 31, of 27 Broadview Heights, used a storefront at 7 S. Main Street to host poker games that included a 10% rake. Police said the 31-year-old advertised...
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
