Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Actor Anne Heche Dies at 53 After Car Crash
Anne Heche, known for movies like "Six Days Seven Nights" and HBO series "Hung," has died at age 53 following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, People confirmed. While a rep for Heche did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, People shared a statement from Heche's rep on behalf of her family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
Actor Anne Heche has died of injuries suffered in a fiery car crash. She was 53.Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.”Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home Aug. 5, according to a statement released Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends. She had not been expected to survive the crash, in which her car was embedded in the house as flames erupted. She was declared brain dead Thursday night,...
Anne Heche, 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Another World' Alum, Dead at 53
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, has died at the age of 53, a representative for the star told PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Anne Heche Now in ‘Critical Condition,’ Rep Says
The actress Anne Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” according to a statement from her representatives provided to Deadline. After crashing her car at a high speed into a Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, Heche has laid comatose in the hospital. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” according to the statement. This is a change from previous reports over the weekend that indicated she was “stable” but suffering from severe burns. Celeb friends have offered her well wishes yet have also received backlash for doing so, due to both the level of damage caused and allegations that Heche was under the influence at the time. While the owner of the home Heche drove into wasn’t there at the time, her entire house burnt down after being engulfed by flames that erupted around Heche’s car. It took more than one hour and nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flame and rescue the actress from the wreckage. Read it at Deadline
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash
In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
Anne Heche’s Organs To Be Donated After The Actress Was ‘Peacefully’ Taken Off Life Support
After a week of tragic news, a silver lining can be found in the death of Anne Heche. Her organs will go to a needed recipient.
UPDATED A Heartbreaking End for Anne Heche as Publicist Says She is Not Expected to Survive
UPDATE: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/08/12/exclusive-according-to-close-friend-heaven-has-a-new-angel-in-anne-heche-rip I am heartbroken for Anne Heche and her children. Her publicist says she is not expected to survive the terrible car crash and subsequent fire that put her in a coma with massive burns. The statement: “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain...
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
Maintenance Worker Found Comedian Teddy Ray’s Body in Swimming Pool: Cops
The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ
