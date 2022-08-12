The actress Anne Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” according to a statement from her representatives provided to Deadline. After crashing her car at a high speed into a Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, Heche has laid comatose in the hospital. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” according to the statement. This is a change from previous reports over the weekend that indicated she was “stable” but suffering from severe burns. Celeb friends have offered her well wishes yet have also received backlash for doing so, due to both the level of damage caused and allegations that Heche was under the influence at the time. While the owner of the home Heche drove into wasn’t there at the time, her entire house burnt down after being engulfed by flames that erupted around Heche’s car. It took more than one hour and nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flame and rescue the actress from the wreckage. Read it at Deadline

VISTA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO