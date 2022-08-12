Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chin Makes Spring 2022 Assumption College Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Cook Inducted Into Alpha Phi Sigma
MILTON – Curry College inducted Kayla Cook of Marlborough Class of 2024 into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society. Alpha Phi Sigma recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate and graduate students of Criminal Justice, as well as Juris Doctor students. The goals of Alpha Phi Sigma are to honor and promote academic excellence, community service, educational leadership, and unity.
5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
5 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. There were five Natick students on the list. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
Da Silva & Patel on University of Tampa Dean’s List
TAMPA, FLORIDA – The University of Tampa has honored 1,912 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following Ashland students were named to the...
Aguirre & Dye Graduate From Bryant University
SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the class of 2022 received a Bryant degree at a time when the value of a Bryant education has never been greater. Bryant was recently ranked in the top 1% in the nation for return on investment and was also cited as a top school for economic mobility.
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
Rabidou Earns Spot on Dean’s List at McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland (01721) has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2022 Dean’s List with High Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade...
Katharine Brownlee Gasser, 75, U.S. Women’s Open Chess Champion, Engineer, & MIT Graduate
HOPKINTON – Katharine (“Kate”) Brownlee Gasser, 75, of Hopkinton, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in New York City, New York, she was the daughter of the late Emily (Graves) and Robertson Sillars. She met her future husband Morrie...
De Leon Inducted Into Tri-Alpha Honor Society
WORCESTER – A Marlborough student was inducted into the new Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society chapter at College of the Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators:. Inducted was Nilda De Leon, a member of the Class of...
Casale & Horyczun Graduate From Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. The following local residents received degrees:. Lia Horyczun of Framingham received an MS in secondary education of students who are deaf or hard of hearing. Lauren Casale of...
PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
Chen & Leon Graduate From RIT
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. Among the graduates were two students from Ashland. They were:. Katie Leon received a BS in biomedical engineering. Jessie Chen received a BS in mechanical engineering technology. RIT’s...
PHOTOS: Framingham Fire Promotes Madden To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department held a promotion ceremony today to promote firefighter James “JC” Madden to lieutenant. City Clerk Lisa Ferguson administered the oath of office to Lt. Madden. His daughter Kayla pinned his badge. Lt. Madden, who lives in Milford, was hired on July 2,...
4 Marlborough Students Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi
FRAMINGHAM – Four Framingham State University students from Marlborough were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kayley Lajoie. Hilary Lincoln. Isabella Queiroz. Michael Reeves. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional...
OPINION: Vote To Increase MCAS Score Required To Graduate is ‘Disappointing’
FRAMINGHAM – Today’s vote by the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education increasing the MCAS test score required to graduate high school is disappointing. Passing the MCAS as a graduation requirement sets a bar for a high school diploma that many qualified intelligent neurodivergent children cannot reach...
