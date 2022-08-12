ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FraminghamSOURCE

Chin Makes Spring 2022 Assumption College Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Cook Inducted Into Alpha Phi Sigma

MILTON – Curry College inducted Kayla Cook of Marlborough Class of 2024 into Alpha Phi Sigma, the National Criminal Justice Honor Society. Alpha Phi Sigma recognizes academic excellence of undergraduate and graduate students of Criminal Justice, as well as Juris Doctor students. The goals of Alpha Phi Sigma are to honor and promote academic excellence, community service, educational leadership, and unity.
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Earn Dean’s List at Assumption College

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Aguirre & Dye Graduate From Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the class of 2022 received a Bryant degree at a time when the value of a Bryant education has never been greater. Bryant was recently ranked in the top 1% in the nation for return on investment and was also cited as a top school for economic mobility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rabidou Earns Spot on Dean’s List at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland (01721) has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2022 Dean’s List with High Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

De Leon Inducted Into Tri-Alpha Honor Society

WORCESTER – A Marlborough student was inducted into the new Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society chapter at College of the Holy Cross, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators:. Inducted was Nilda De Leon, a member of the Class of...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chen & Leon Graduate From RIT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. Among the graduates were two students from Ashland. They were:. Katie Leon received a BS in biomedical engineering. Jessie Chen received a BS in mechanical engineering technology. RIT’s...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Students Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi

FRAMINGHAM – Four Framingham State University students from Marlborough were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kayley Lajoie. Hilary Lincoln. Isabella Queiroz. Michael Reeves. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

