ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Museums, Music & Movies – Full 30-minute episode of Jessop’s Journal

By Douglas Jessop
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFf2x_0hF8fFgc00

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Museums, Music & Movies. That’s the title of this week’s episode of Jessop’s Journal, a 30-minute collection of powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music that airs this Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Tune into Good Things Utah every Friday morning to get the first sneak peek video of this popular, uplifting TV series hosted by veteran broadcaster, Doug Jessop.

Here is the full 30-minutes of the” Museums, Music & Movies ” Jessop’s Journal episode that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV. Jessop’s Journal is a collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

Today we are focusing on Museums, Music & Movies .

Doug’s first guest has a powerful story of being a modern-day treasure hunter.

Phil White has a positive message behind the scenes on movies.

We open the vault to some of my favorite past inspirational Caring Stories.

In between, Tamino entertains us.

Of course, don’t forget that Objects with stories are Treasures Remembered.

But first, Micah Christensen

+++

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational story. Jessop’s Journal airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 TV and you can watch on-demand at JessopsJournal.com .

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is a collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Storie s made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, XLEAR, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbud_0hF8fFgc00
Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

***Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fed ora Incorporated***

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Music with Moab as the stunning backdrop

The Moab Music Festival kicks off on August 22, and runs through September 16th! There’s nothing like hearing the talents of world-renowned musicians echoing through special spots of Moab, just ripe for the acoustics! We chat with the incredibly talented and kind trio of Time For Three. Ranaan Meyer, Nicholas “Nick” Kendall, and Charles Yang […]
MOAB, UT
ABC4

Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels

UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Sports
State
Utah State
ABC4

Armed suspect burglarizes Cedar City convenience store

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Cedar City Police have released security footage showing the suspect entering what appears to be a convenience store. The suspect is seen entering the shop while brandishing a handgun and pointing the weapon at the cashier behind the counter. He eventually climbs over the counter […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Movie Info#Music Movies#Journal#Museums#Jessopsjournal Com
ABC4

Sr-211 still closed after washout

SAN JUAN COUNTY (ABC4) – After multiple storms, Utah’s SR-211 is remaining closed at the junction with US-191. Due to washouts and road damages, SR-211 has closed at the access sites in the Needles District of the Canyonlands National Park and the northern part of Bears Ears National Monument, according to the Bureau of Land […]
MONTICELLO, UT
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

POLICE: Man busted with 12 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officers allegedly located 12 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Daniel Flores, 23, is currently facing one count of Distribution/Offer/Arrange Distribution of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Speeding. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: Person ejected from pickup truck in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning. At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63. “For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Soldier Canyon closed, residents evacuated after flood

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department. Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area. Evacuations of the residents at the mouth […]
STOCKTON, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Utah baseball player hospitalized at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – A Snow Canyon Little League all-star baseball player was seriously injured at the Little League World Series. Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Utah team, fell out of his bunk bed and was airlifted to a hospital in Pennsylvania. Oliverson is said to have completed successful surgery and his […]
BASEBALL
ABC4

UHP: Mudslide prompts road closures in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A mudslide has prompted road closures in the area of Spanish Fork. Utah Highway Patrol reports that all westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near milepost 198 in Spanish Fork are closed due to a mudslide. At this time, only one eastbound lane in the area is open. The Utah Department […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy