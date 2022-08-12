ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible next three days

Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ESPN

Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
UPI News

Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.
MISSOURI STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Virginia earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, according to Norfolk police. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, as well as the FBI. Morrell was...
NORFOLK, VA
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Alligator hunting season starts in parts of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunset on Thursday will mark the beginning of alligator hunting season for three hunting zones in south Alabama. Across five regions of the state, 260 Alabamians were selected for an alligator possession tag, allowing each hunter to harvest one alligator. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Alligator Biologist Chris Nix […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE

