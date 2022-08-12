Read full article on original website
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
Alabama brings their legendary music to Musikfest (PHOTOS)
Loyal fans of Alabama packed Musikfest to hear them perform their blend of country music and southern rock on the Wind Creek Steel Stage Saturday night. The band, formed back in 1969 by Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, was originally called Wild Country. It wasn’t until 1977 when they changed...
Trial for Alabama man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church
Sheriff takes Alabama inmates to church “If they are here, and they want to go, we want to get them somewhere,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. (NCD)
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
Strong to severe storms possible next three days
Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
Dog rescued after being lost in Missouri cave for up to 2 months
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A team of spelunkers working to map a Missouri cave ended up rescuing a dog that may have been lost underground for up to two months. Rick Haley and Gerry Keene, who led the team working to map the Berome Moore cave for the Cave Research Foundation, said they encountered the lost canine about 200 feet inside the main passage of the cave, located north of Perrysville.
Virginia teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Virginia earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, according to Norfolk police. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, as well as the FBI. Morrell was...
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
Alligator hunting season starts in parts of Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunset on Thursday will mark the beginning of alligator hunting season for three hunting zones in south Alabama. Across five regions of the state, 260 Alabamians were selected for an alligator possession tag, allowing each hunter to harvest one alligator. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Alligator Biologist Chris Nix […]
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
California Laundromat Owners Pick Up and Move to Alabama After 12 Break-Ins in 6 Months
For more than a generation, Derek Thoms and his family have owned a number of successful laundromats in California‘s Bay Area. But after a string of 12 break-ins targeting his businesses over the last six months, Thoms has had enough. In January, a truck smashed into the front of...
