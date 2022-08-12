ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns, Disney Offering Gift Cards to Guests With MagicBand+ Issues, Hours Extended at All Walt Disney World Parks, and More: Daily Recap (8/12/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 12, 2022.
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
WDW News Today

Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek

Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
WDW News Today

Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom

It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
disneytips.com

Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!

Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
