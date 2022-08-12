Read full article on original website
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
Complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning to Walt Disney World
If you missed out on the 50th Anniversary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet; don’t worry. You have another chance to pick up the complimentary magnet starting at the end of this month. From August 25 – September 21, guests with valid park admission and park pass reservations...
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
The Haunted Mansion Pajama Set and Pants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Haunted Mansion can now rest in peace with a new pajama set and pants available at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Pajama Shirt & Shorts Set – $49.99. First up is this...
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns, Disney Offering Gift Cards to Guests With MagicBand+ Issues, Hours Extended at All Walt Disney World Parks, and More: Daily Recap (8/12/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 12, 2022.
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
REVIEW: Lunch from BoardWalk Deli Gives Great Portion Sizes But Disappointing Flavors
We tried breakfast and cocktails from the new BoardWalk Deli today, and now it’s time for lunch. The cocktails and bakery offerings are available all day. Check out our breakfast review of BoardWalk Deli from earlier!. Entrées. Warm Pastrami Reuben – $12.99. Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island...
New $600 Leather Coach Plush of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Available at Disneyland Resort
New “plush” of Mickey and friends have arrived at Disneyland Resort. These Coach plush (that aren’t very plushy) are made with leather and as such, are quite expensive. The plush are Donald, Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. We were only able to photograph one before Cast Members said we weren’t allowed to touch them.
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom
It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Fireworks at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Watch the skies come alive with fireworks during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom thanks to Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular. Jack Skellington hosts this fireworks spectacular. He’s an impressive life-size puppet that comes out on the stage in front of Cinderella Castle. After Jack introduces the show,...
New Alex and Ani ‘Hocus Pocus’ Bracelet Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Alex and Ani “Hocus Pocus” bracelet is now available at Walt Disney World. We picked ours up at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Alex and Ani “Hocus Pocus” Bracelet – $...
REVIEW: Binx-less Pastry ‘Tail’ and Cold Witches’ Brew Coffee Fail for Halloween at Magic Kingdom
If you’re looking for a spooky twist on classic treats, stop by Cheshire Café in Fantasyland for the Binx Pastry Tail and the Cold Witches Brew Coffee. These new treats are available for a limited time at the Magic Kingdom during regular park hours and during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!
Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
