▶️ Insurers not using Oregon wildfire map to set rates, state officials say

Read full article on original website
Related
yachatsnews.com
Insurance rates will not rise due to new Oregon wildfire risk map, state regulators now say
Concerns that a new map showing wildfire risks across Oregon will lead to property insurance hikes are unfounded, state financial regulators said Friday. Insurers have not filed the paperwork to raise rates for high-risk properties and have told officials at the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which regulates property insurance, they do not intend to use the maps in their coverage and rate assessments.
yachatsnews.com
With many Oregon hospitals in crisis, state will seek ‘significant’ funds for stopgap measures
The hospital crisis in Oregon is playing out in emergency rooms around the state. Patients in pain wait in lobbies for hours. Some end up on gurneys in hallways while waiting for a room. After they’re treated and ready to leave, they can end up stuck in the hospital for days because rehabilitation and other treatment facilities lack beds.
New tax credit can give you thousands in Oregon
photo of money in envelopePhoto by Karolina Graboska (Creative Commons) Would you like to have thousands of dollars more each year? If so, you'll definitely want to consider the government benefits you can receive by going using solar energy in Oregon. Solar energy lowers (or eliminates) your electric bill, raises your home value, reduces your carbon footprint, and even earns you money back on your investment. (source) Let's look closer at the details.
Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas
Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Nurses File Lawsuit Over Payroll “Theft”
A class-action lawsuit filed by an Oregon nurse has already attracted at least 200 other medical workers who plan to join or already have. The suit is fast picking up steam. The Oregon Nurses Association, or ONA, is the largest union representing nurses and related medical workers in the state. A class-action lawsuit has been filed by an ONA member, claiming Providence St. Joseph Health, claiming they're using a faulty pay system that shortchanges workers. According to a statement released Monday by the ONA:
opb.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
Oregon state lawmakers allocated $6 million to community groups this year to help with what they’ve called a humanitarian crisis for workers in the state’s cannabis industry. In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts...
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
KATU.com
Oregon GOP lawmakers propose measure to freeze property tax for seniors' primary home
Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature have taken steps to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that will impact homeowners who are 65 or older. The measure, called Initiative Petition 10, is a Constitutional Amendment that freezes the property tax assessment of a senior citizen's primary residence. Republican State...
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
ijpr.org
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
KTVZ
Oregonians urged to sign up for SOLVE’s Statewide Beach & Riverside Cleanup Sept. 17
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Come together with thousands of Oregonians on Saturday, Sept. 17, for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. Volunteer registration is now live, and all Oregonians, from Astoria to Brookings, Pendleton to Sunriver, are encouraged to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
These are the animals you can’t keep as pets in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have dreamed of having a pet bear as a kid — but can you actually own one here in Oregon? Turns out, it’s a little complicated about what exotic pet species you can own and whether you can get the OK from state and federal regulators. According to the […]
68 years ago: Oregon tribes stripped of their status
Cheryle Kennedy, the chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, said they are using this date to honor their history.
mybasin.com
Oregon approved to issue an additional $46 million in Pandemic EBT food assistance to 80,000 young children
Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and have young children may receive additional food benefits for their children this Fall. Oregon will provide approximately $46 million in additional food assistance for 80,000 young children. These food benefits will be issued in Fall 2022 with the exact dates...
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Comments / 2