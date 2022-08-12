ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

kaxe.org

Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota

Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit

Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year

Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
MINNESOTA STATE

