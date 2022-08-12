Read full article on original website
Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota
Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
12 Best Cities in Minnesota To Live and Visit
Awash with loads of stunning landscapes, scenery and nature, Minnesota is a wonderful state to live in and explore with it delightfully being known as the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’. Located in the Upper Midwest alongside Lake Superior, it has everything from the teeming Twin Cities metropolitan area to much smaller towns and idyllic nature spots for you to discover.
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Spotlighting Wisconsin's last 'wild lakes' could increase efforts to preserve them, author hopes
Wisconsin lays claim to 15,000 lakes. But how many are still pristine, undeveloped wild lakes? According to a new book by a state naturalist, no more than 136 — less than 1 percent. Development, such as the clearing of trees from shorelines to improve views from lake homes, has...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
'Plant milkweed, and they will come': Several Wisconsin organizations forging efforts to save the endangered monarch butterfly
Appleton, Wis. — As the monarch butterfly population plummets, one Wisconsin group, the Monarch Society Fox River Valley, is aiming to help turn things around. Monarchs were recently put on the Red List by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Pollinators account for one out of every...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
Huge liquor tab: Excessive drinking costs Minnesota $8 billion a year
Minnesotans run up an annual tab of nearly $8 billion in costs associated with excess drinking, according to a study published this week by researchers from the Minnesota Department of Health. That amounts to nearly $1,400 for every resident of the state. The study, published in the American Journal of...
