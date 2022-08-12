If you know anything about crypto and also read the news, I’m sure you’ve read about crypto mining. And if you’ve read about crypto-mining, you’ve read about how Bitcoin depends on proof-of-work (which is so so so terrible for the environment) and about how Ethereum is moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake soon (which is so so so much better for the environment).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO