Reuters

Stocks drift, oil slumps on recession fears

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday, weighed by worries over global growth following weak China data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: BTC Not Quite Ready to Stay Above $25K

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly broke through the psychologically significant $25,000 mark in overnight trading, before paring those gains during U.S. trading hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached as high as $25,212 early in the U.S. trading day before retreating to its current level above $24,000. This article originally appeared...
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tests $25K Before Retreating; S. Korea Play-to-Earn Ban Unlikely to End Soon

Prices: Bitcoin tested $25K before dropping in weekend trading; ether falls on Sunday. Insights: South Korea play-to-earn ban remains a fixture for now. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk

Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows, Ending Six-Week Inflows Streak: CoinShares

Crypto funds had $17 million in outflows in the seven days up to Aug. 12, ending six consecutive weeks of inflows, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw $21 million in outflows, and short bitcoin positions, which bet on a price decline of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, had $2.6 million in inflows.
CoinDesk

The Investor’s Definitive Guide to Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake (Abridged)

If you know anything about crypto and also read the news, I’m sure you’ve read about crypto mining. And if you’ve read about crypto-mining, you’ve read about how Bitcoin depends on proof-of-work (which is so so so terrible for the environment) and about how Ethereum is moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake soon (which is so so so much better for the environment).
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinify Obtains Regulatory Approval to Operate in Italy

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinify has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Italy, according to the Italian financial regulator’s website. The Danish digital asset brokerage, currently licensed to operate in over 180 countries and territories, will offer its crypto trading and payments services in Italy after registering with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) on Aug. 12.
CoinDesk

DeFi Platform Acala’s Stablecoin Falls 99% After Hackers Issue 1.3B Tokens

Polkadot-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Acala’s native stablecoin, aUSD, depegged on Sunday, plummeting 99% after hackers exploited a bug in a newly deployed liquidity pool to mint 1.28 billion tokens. Acala developers said the bug was caused by a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool shortly after it went...
CoinDesk

Brazil’s Largest Brokerage, XP, Launches Bitcoin, Ether Trading

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. XP, the largest Brazilian brokerage by market value, has launched a crypto trading platform. The company said Monday the platform currently allows users to trade...
CoinDesk

Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge

Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by market research firm Enigma Securities.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Scalability Firm StarkWare Launches Recursion to Streamline Ethereum

Ethereum is heading for a major overhaul known as the Merge to make the blockchain faster and more energy efficient. StarkWare, a company addressing blockchain scalability issues, revealed last week a new recursive proof that it said can bundle tens of millions of non-fungible token (NFT) mints into one transaction, which would turbocharge layer 2 scalability.
Reuters

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.37 a barrel by 0313 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $88.97 a barrel.
CoinDesk

Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital

Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, Dragonfly said in a post on Medium. MetaStable, which was started in 2014 and once counted Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi among its general partners, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the acquisition.
