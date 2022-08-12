Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Tornado Cash Sanctions: The Most Significant Crypto Overreach by the US Government Yet?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis, FTX US and NEAR. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW reflects on the July inflation data as well as the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions on Tornado Cash. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel Whittemore, aka...
Stocks drift, oil slumps on recession fears
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday, weighed by worries over global growth following weak China data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: BTC Not Quite Ready to Stay Above $25K
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly broke through the psychologically significant $25,000 mark in overnight trading, before paring those gains during U.S. trading hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reached as high as $25,212 early in the U.S. trading day before retreating to its current level above $24,000. This article originally appeared...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin and Ether Fall; Angry That Hodlnaut Has Frozen Your Funds? Too Bad, It’s in the Terms and Conditions
Prices: Bitcoin falls below $24K before recovering slightly; ether is down. Insights: Crypto savings platform Hodlnaut angered users by freezing withdrawals, but the law may be on the company's side if there's ever a court case. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tests $25K Before Retreating; S. Korea Play-to-Earn Ban Unlikely to End Soon
Prices: Bitcoin tested $25K before dropping in weekend trading; ether falls on Sunday. Insights: South Korea play-to-earn ban remains a fixture for now. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows, Ending Six-Week Inflows Streak: CoinShares
Crypto funds had $17 million in outflows in the seven days up to Aug. 12, ending six consecutive weeks of inflows, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw $21 million in outflows, and short bitcoin positions, which bet on a price decline of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, had $2.6 million in inflows.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Receives Preliminary Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan
Crypto exchange Binance has obtained preliminary approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate in Kazakhstan, a step toward becoming licensed to operate as a digital asset trading platform and custody provider in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Binance Kazakhstan still needs to complete the full application...
CoinDesk
The Investor’s Definitive Guide to Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake (Abridged)
If you know anything about crypto and also read the news, I’m sure you’ve read about crypto mining. And if you’ve read about crypto-mining, you’ve read about how Bitcoin depends on proof-of-work (which is so so so terrible for the environment) and about how Ethereum is moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake soon (which is so so so much better for the environment).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinify Obtains Regulatory Approval to Operate in Italy
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinify has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Italy, according to the Italian financial regulator’s website. The Danish digital asset brokerage, currently licensed to operate in over 180 countries and territories, will offer its crypto trading and payments services in Italy after registering with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) on Aug. 12.
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform Acala’s Stablecoin Falls 99% After Hackers Issue 1.3B Tokens
Polkadot-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Acala’s native stablecoin, aUSD, depegged on Sunday, plummeting 99% after hackers exploited a bug in a newly deployed liquidity pool to mint 1.28 billion tokens. Acala developers said the bug was caused by a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool shortly after it went...
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Largest Brokerage, XP, Launches Bitcoin, Ether Trading
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. XP, the largest Brazilian brokerage by market value, has launched a crypto trading platform. The company said Monday the platform currently allows users to trade...
CoinDesk
Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge
Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by market research firm Enigma Securities.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Scalability Firm StarkWare Launches Recursion to Streamline Ethereum
Ethereum is heading for a major overhaul known as the Merge to make the blockchain faster and more energy efficient. StarkWare, a company addressing blockchain scalability issues, revealed last week a new recursive proof that it said can bundle tens of millions of non-fungible token (NFT) mints into one transaction, which would turbocharge layer 2 scalability.
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.37 a barrel by 0313 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $88.97 a barrel.
CoinDesk
Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital
Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, Dragonfly said in a post on Medium. MetaStable, which was started in 2014 and once counted Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi among its general partners, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the acquisition.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
Comments / 0