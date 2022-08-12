Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
AOL Corp
Price Drop Alert: The SPY-Tested Echo Show 15 Just Hits Its Lowest-Ever Price
Listen, if you need a smart display, it’s hard to think of a better option than the Echo Show 15. It’s named that, not because it’s the 15th iteration of the Echo Show, but because it has a massive 15-inch screen that supports a huge amount of content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Phone Arena
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Despite unveiling a grand total of five extraordinary products at yesterday's big Unpacked event, Samsung only nixed two of these bad boys' forerunners, somewhat surprisingly keeping the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Z Flip 3, and Buds Live around, at least for the time being. Of course, the (officially)...
Best Buy Is In Trouble
Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
Phone Arena
Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage
This may or may not be a coincidence, but the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad has received a super-rare discount mere hours after its expected 2022 sequel leaked out in a bunch of seriously sketchy (literally) renders. While said images didn't exactly hint at any major upgrades or a very radical redesign...
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
CNET
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 5 Pro pricing revealed for the Indian market
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has arrived as some of the latest players in the health-focused smartwatch arena. Then again, they command prices that can push the US$500 mark for the potential of greatly improved specs and considerable re-designs, particularly in the top-end 5 Pro models. Oddly, Samsung neglected to...
Phone Arena
Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner, and while new phones have their own charm, it might be a smarter idea to instead go for last year's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro right now because they are going at a discount. Amazon, BestBuy, and the...
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $40 in new streaming sale
If you're looking for a new streaming device for your home, or for your college-aged kid who's heading back to campus soon, a bunch of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are on sale right now. You'll find the best deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the company's most powerful streaming dongle, which is $15 off and down to $40. That's only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last month. Also $15 off is the Fire TV Stick, which is down to $25, and you can get $10 off the Fire TV Stick Lite and pick it up for only $20.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Android Authority
Deal: First $600 price drop on the Sony Xperia Pro-I
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the camera phone for creators, and it just got a 33% price drop for the first time. We don’t all have $1,800 to splurge on a smartphone, so there will be content creators out there who have been waiting since December for the Sony Xperia Pro-I to become more affordable. That day has finally arrived, with multiple retailers offering the professional-grade camera phone for $1,198 ($600 off) today.
Engadget
Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 tablet is 25 percent off for the first time
For the first time since Amazon released the Fire 7 earlier this year, the company has discounted the base model — the one with 16GB of storage and lock screen ads — to $45. You can also get the 32GB variant on sale. After a 19 percent discount, it’s $65 – or just $5 more than what you would pay for the 16GB version normally. Amazon offers the Fire 7 in three colors (Black, Denim and Rose), all of which are included in the company’s current promotion.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | PlayStation 5-compatible WD_BLACK SN850 2-TB SSD with heatsink hits must-buy lowest price ever on Amazon US and Amazon UK
The Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 has had its regular prices slashed on both Amazon US and Amazon UK. The superfast SSD, which is compatible for use in the PS5 console, can hit read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s. The best deal currently on offer is for the 2 TB variant with heatsink, which is up to 53-60% off, depending on region.
