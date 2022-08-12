Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
Central Illinois Proud
Peorians showcasing South side pride Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members came out to show their love for the city’s south side Saturday afternoon. Dozens packed the old ALDI parking lot on 210 S. Western Avenue for the inaugural “We Love the Southside Community School Supplies Giveaway” event. Families and kids...
25newsnow.com
Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater
Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
25newsnow.com
Pleasant summer weather on tap this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Clouds continue to linger as a low pressure system is exiting the region this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy, and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tomorrow making for another partly to mostly cloudy day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday and highs will be in the low 80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Temperatures trend below average this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Monday afternoon and evening. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and a light northerly breeze will limit heating today, so below average highs in the low 80s are expected. An incoming storm system will bring showers and...
25newsnow.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court, near North Trails Edge Drive, about 6:40 p.m.
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
northernpublicradio.org
At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided
They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Average price of Peoria gas dips below $4 a gallon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria dropped 25.6 cents per gallon in the last week and now averages $3.95 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes gas prices in the River City 85.7 cents per gallon lower than this time...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Central Illinois Proud
City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim in critical condition after shooting Monday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male was shot in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting was reported on John Gwynn Avenue in Peoria Monday morning. Peoria police reported to the 1400 block of John Gwynn Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Monday after...
Comments / 0