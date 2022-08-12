Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO