IDOT announces lane closure for bridge repairs on Interstate 55/70 in Madison County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 and Interstate 55.

Killian Corporations of Mascoutah, Illinois will be doing bridge deck repairs near I-70 between I-55/70/270 and Illinois 4.

The crew will begin working on the repairs beginning Friday, closing the westbound lane at 9 a.m. The eastbound lane will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers can expect the westbound lanes to be open on August 13 by 11:59 p.m. and the eastbound lanes are expected to be open on August 15 by 10 a.m.

IDOT encourages drivers to use an alternate route when feasible. Those driving on the highway should be aware of workers, changes in signs and conditions, follow posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices, according to a release.

People can find more updates on IDOT District 8 on their Twitter at @ IDOTDistrict8 or GettingAroundIllinois.com .