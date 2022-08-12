Cowboys SCOOP: Tyron Smith 'Limping' - Injury Update

Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout.

DENVER - There are few members of the Dallas Cowboys who, when attached to an injury report, raise more eyebrows of concern than Tyron Smith.

He is a critical player if the Cowboys are to compete for playoff success, and because the future Hall of Fame left tackle has an injury issue? Well, yes. More eyebrows raised.

That happened on a Thursday that saw the team get into some fights ... er, we mean, some joint practice work ... with the Broncos here in Denver.

The Cowboys website reviewed the session by offering an injury roundup: "Tight end Ian Bunting and defensive tackle John Ridgeway both left practice early with apparent injury or conditioning issues. Tyron Smith also limped off the field towards the end of practice. The Cowboys medical team was still evaluating them all after the practice.''

All true. But now, Paul Harvey-style, Cowboys Nation needs to know the rest of the story.

Smith did indeed get "dinged'' in a way that caused him to move toward trainers during the workout, and the issue is/was indeed his ankle. But on Friday morning, amid Cowboys Nation panic, a team source explained exclusively to CowboysSI.com that even after Smith sought some medical attention, "he practiced for a little but after he got hurt'' before exiting again and calling it a day.

Overreaction to anything having to do with Tyron's health? Understandable, just as the fact that defensive standouts Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse sat out the day causes us to work to chronicle their status and their progress. But just as with those two, the Cowboys express no great concern about the health of Tyron Smith as we are a month away from the start of the NFL regular season.

