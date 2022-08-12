The Biden administration has a lot of nerve proposing to double the budget of the Internal Revenue Service and add 87,000 employees. This plan is set to become law as part of the soon-to-be-enacted Inflation Reduction Act. And it comes around the same time as the outrageous FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's compound in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The Biden administration has converted the FBI and the Justice Department into functionaries of the Democratic Party's character assassination campaign. Think they will do the same with a Yankee Stadium full of new IRS auditors? They will be on search-and-destroy missions.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO