Dancing for Seniors

By Annie Tobey
 3 days ago

Seniors Guide examines the benefits of dancing for seniors and suggests ways to access this, fun, entertaining and healthy activity.

Feel like cutting a rug? Whether you’re showing off your moves at a wedding reception, feeling the Latin beat at salsa night, or pushing back the coffee table in your living room for a dance workout video, dancing can lift your spirits. But it isn’t just fun, it’s a great way to get some exercise – while not feeling like you are working. And although there are many opportunities to dance socially, it can also be done right in the comfort of your own home.

Seniors may become more sedentary as they age, and extended physical inactivity can lead to health issues and immobility. Dancing is a low-impact cardio workout that can combat those issues by improving heart and lung health, in addition to offering many other benefits.

Five jazzy benefits of dancing for seniors

1. Emotional and Social

Social isolation, often experienced by retired old adults, increases risks of depression and anxiety . According to the CDC, people who are socially isolated are also much more prone to heart disease and stroke as well as 50 percent more likely to develop dementia.

Getting out of the house and joining a class with others can improve your mood and emotional state. Learning couples’-based dances such as ballroom, salsa, etc., gives you an opportunity to meet others, take a friend or loved one with you to learn together, or join up with other singles looking for a dance partner.

2. Balance and Agility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3mMx_0hF8dnQm00

In a review of literature on the benefits of dancing for seniors, specifically their physical health, the National Library of Medicine reported that dance increases strength, endurance, balance, and other aspects of functional fitness.

Study participants ranged from 52 to 87 years of age. Many different dance styles were used, including ballroom, contemporary, cultural, pop and jazz. Regardless of the dance style, dance improved functional fitness.

Related: Exercises to maintain balance

3. Weight Management

Dancing burns calories and increases muscle strength. Building lean muscle helps burn fat and tone muscles.

4. Strength and flexibility

Dancing strengthens the core muscles that we use to stabilize our body, which can make joints less susceptible to injury.

5. Increased energy and endurance

When you first begin to dance – or complete any cardiovascular activity – you may find that you tire easily. As you continue the routine, endurance is increased and energy – on and off the dance floor – increases.

Where to shake and shimmy

If you’re sold on the benefits of dancing for seniors, from fun to fitness, but you don’t know where to begin, a quick internet search will help find local options for classes or opportunities for dancing specific to your area.

Look for :

Gyms and clubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DIWn_0hF8dnQm00

One of the best places to start is at your local gym. Whether the YMCA or a private facility, there is a good chance that they will have dance exercise classes specific to seniors. On the other hand, dance classes not specific to seniors offer the advantages of intergenerational socialization. Just be sure the class is flexible enough to meet participants’ varying needs, allowing them to ease up when necessary and offering less strenuous options.

Jazzercise and Zumba are two common dance class options specifically targeting exercise through dance. Always feel free to modify movements as needed, especially in the beginning, to meet your specific abilities.

Dance studios

Look for a dance studio that specializes in your preferred style of dance and music. If you enjoy the style of music you are dancing to, you are more likely to enjoy dancing. If you like country music, try line dancing. If you like Latin music, try salsa or bachata. If you prefer classical music, try ballroom dance classes. You might even stumble upon some nostalgic options, like the jitterbug, boogie-woogie, the locomotion, the twist, or disco!

Churches and community groups

Many churches and community recreational centers sponsor senior nights that aim to bring seniors together for a social experience while also getting exercise. Check out Meetup, too, for groups that gather at clubs and other venues for fun and dance.

Stay home!

Search the internet or YouTube for “senior exercise dance at home.” Look for YouTube channels that have a variety of dance videos that will focus on a certain body part, a certain health issue, or a style of music that you enjoy. If you prefer, search for dance instructional videos that will teach you a style of dance, or a specific dance move that you’d like to learn.

There are even chair dancing options for those who have mobility issues. A simple internet search for “chair dancing for seniors” will bring up a listing of videos that you can complete from the comfort of your own home.

So get up and dance! Your heart and soul will thank you!

The post Dancing for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 2

Seniors Guide

6 Tips for Reducing Inflammation

Inflammation is part of your body’s natural defenses – when a cut swells up and turns red, that’s inflammation at work healing you. But when inflammation goes into overdrive, sparked by factors like poor diet and smoking, it can cause a host of health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and even depression. But how can you reduce inflammatory markers in the body? Try these strategies for reducing inflammation.
HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Tackling Heat Risks for Seniors

By understanding the reasons behind increased heat risks for seniors and knowing precautions for avoiding excess heat and its resulting health hazards – from discomfort to death – older adults and their loved ones can better manage the risks and know how to stay cool. Plenty of us...
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Health Digest

Is Watermelon Good For Diabetes?

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is critical for those with diabetes. But knowing what food choices are best for your health can be difficult, especially when it comes to fruit, which can be high in natural sugars. Knowing whether to reach for an apple or a banana is essential for blood sugar balance. So what about watermelon?
NUTRITION
LiveScience

The best exercises for shoulders

The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
WORKOUTS
Seniors Guide

What’s in a Grandparent’s Name?

A grandparent’s name becomes a part of their identity when those adorable little next-generation offspring make an appearance. Writer and grandmother Donna Brody explores some of the common and adorable monikers that grandkids use and where they might spring from: family roots, new creations, beloved traits, and more. In...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care

It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
CELEBRITIES
Seniors Guide

Maintaining Bone Health: Risk Factors and Supplements

Healthy bones support mobility, protect our internal organs, and store minerals that can be useful for health overall. Dr. Taryn Smith of Mayo Clinic provides suggestions for maintaining bone health, including lifestyle factors, foods, and supplements for adequate calcium and vitamin D. DEAR MAYO CLINIC:. My mother had osteoporosis and...
HEALTH
Seniors Guide

Family Caregiver Was a Thief

A daughter discovers that a cousin, acting as family caregiver, was taking advantage of her mother, taking money and possibly being abusive. Now, the family insists that the daughter forgive the cousin. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks

When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
RECIPES
Seniors Guide

Tips for Downsizing Include: Don’t Wait!

Janet Bodnar, editor at large at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, offers tips for downsizing, including tips for parents and adult children, enlisting a senior move manager, and dispensing of old items. For many families, the caretaking role comes as a surprise. And so, apparently, does the role of clearing out...
ECONOMY
outsidemagazine

A Simple Mobility Routine for Happy Joints

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Mobility encompasses all the features of a healthy joint: flexibility, stability, elasticity, strength, and coordination. Good mobility has cascading positive effects—hip...
FITNESS
