FIFA

FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Jurgen Klinsmann's unforgettable volley. It was the element of surprise as much as...
FIFA
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Michael Laudrup’s no-look lob pass in 1998. Coming off a gold medal...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Alexi Lalas' all-time USMNT five-aside | State of the Union

In our #AskAlexi segment, we dive into our all-time five-a-side made up of the best former and current United States Men's National team players. Who would make your roster? Check out the full episode on your favorite podcast app.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
PREMIER LEAGUE

