Everett, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Crews look to determine cause of fire at West Seattle home

SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in West Seattle on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 4000 block of 35th Ave SW around 2 a.m. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Crews said flames spread to all three levels of the house. No...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle

Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were...
KOMO News

Police investigating after 29-year-old man shot in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened after an alleged confrontation in West Seattle on Sunday evening. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 29-year-old man was shot in the North Admiral neighborhood, on Alki Point, around 8 p.m. He is expected to survive. Witnesses said a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Fire damages three boats at Lake Washington marina

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were searching for the cause of a Sunday night blaze at the Rainier Beach Yacht Club marina in Seward Park, authorities said. No injuries were reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the marina located in the 9000 block of Seward Park Ave. S. One of the boats caught fire again on Monday morning,
SEATTLE, WA
Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding

Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot and wounded, two of them critically, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during a going away party attended by a group of young people , authorities said. In a...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating

SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

