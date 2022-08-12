Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene
Renton, WA: Renton Police Department officers responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a single gunshot victim at the Fortune Poker Restaurant. Upon… Read more "Shooting in Renton Leaves 1 Wounded, Multiple Shell Casings Located at Scene"
KOMO News
Crews look to determine cause of fire at West Seattle home
SEATTLE — Crews responded to a house fire in West Seattle on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 4000 block of 35th Ave SW around 2 a.m. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Crews said flames spread to all three levels of the house. No...
myeverettnews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle
Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
KOMO News
Police say confrontation occurred before man, 29, shot in West Seattle
SEATTLE — A 29-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in West Seattle after a dispute with someone near Alki Beach, authorities said. Police were called to the 1100 block of California Avenue SW shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found the unidentified...
SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were...
KOMO News
Man found dead in water near Madison Park Beach while apparently swimming alone
A swimmer was found dead in the water near Madison Park Beach Monday afternoon. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of 42nd Avenue around 1 p.m. for the man, who was found by a paddleboard group. The man, 65, is assumed to have been swimming alone...
KOMO News
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened after an alleged confrontation in West Seattle on Sunday evening. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 29-year-old man was shot in the North Admiral neighborhood, on Alki Point, around 8 p.m. He is expected to survive. Witnesses said a...
KOMO News
Fire damages three boats at Lake Washington marina
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were searching for the cause of a Sunday night blaze at the Rainier Beach Yacht Club marina in Seward Park, authorities said. No injuries were reported from the blaze, which occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the marina located in the 9000 block of Seward Park Ave. S. One of the boats caught fire again on Monday morning,
Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding
Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
KOMO News
Shooting at Renton park leaves at least 4 people hurt, police say
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police were searching early Saturday for a suspect after at least four people were shot and wounded, two of them critically, when gunfire erupted at Ron Regis Park during a going away party attended by a group of young people , authorities said. In a...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
q13fox.com
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
