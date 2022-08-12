ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Restaurant Hosting United Way Dine and Donate Event Today

If you have been trying to figure out where to have lunch or dinner today, you can have your burger and eat it too at the Manitowoc A&W. As a part of the United Way’s Dine and Donate program, 10% of all sales at the restaurant today will go to the United Way of Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Offers to Test Your Water for Nitrates for Free

Manitowoc County residents that own private wells can get their water tested for nitrates at no cost. Every year during the Manitowoc County Fair, the County Soil and Water Conservation Department has people on hand to do the testing, and this year will be no different. Department Education and Grants...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Latest Burger Boat Product Is Christened Saturday

There was a large turnout Saturday afternoon inside the main building at the Burger Boat Company in Manitowoc to witness the christening of the NEEBISH ISLANDER III. The 92-foot ice-breaker vehicle and passenger ferry will be used year-round on the St. Mary’s River between Barbeau, Michigan to Neebish Island in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
SEYMOUR, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine

The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
seehafernews.com

Two Dogs Dead, Family Displaced Following Chilton House Fire

A family in Chilton is mourning the loss of both their home and two family pets following a house fire over the weekend. The Chilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street at around 2:15 yesterday afternoon (August 14th). Crews attacked the...
CHILTON, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac girl crowned Little Miss Galaxy International

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you head out to the Fond du Lac area, you may stumble upon royalty. Eight-year-old Hailey Hopper won the Little Miss Galaxy International pageant in McAllen, Texas. She was previously Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy and competed against girls from all over the world for her new title.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers City Council to Gather Today

There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be gathering in the Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. where they will start with the highly publicized ATV/UTV public hearing. They will also receive staffing updates, and updates on several ongoing road projects and...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
GREENVILLE, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada

Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

RPM Small Engine to Host a Car Show in September

A local automotive company has planned a car show for mid-September. RPM Small Engine, located at 1920 North Rapids Road in Manitowoc, has informed up of their second annual car show scheduled for September 10th. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Kellnersville Volunteer Fire Department. Guests are invited...
MANITOWOC, WI

