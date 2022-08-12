Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
A disease without a cure: dozens show up to Huntington’s disease walk in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Doris Shell was joined by her family Sunday morning at Riverside Park in Neenah walking for a cause, and supporting the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. “I lost my husband due to Huntington’s and I have three at-risk children, and I’ve also recently lost a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Restaurant Hosting United Way Dine and Donate Event Today
If you have been trying to figure out where to have lunch or dinner today, you can have your burger and eat it too at the Manitowoc A&W. As a part of the United Way’s Dine and Donate program, 10% of all sales at the restaurant today will go to the United Way of Manitowoc County.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Offers to Test Your Water for Nitrates for Free
Manitowoc County residents that own private wells can get their water tested for nitrates at no cost. Every year during the Manitowoc County Fair, the County Soil and Water Conservation Department has people on hand to do the testing, and this year will be no different. Department Education and Grants...
seehafernews.com
Latest Burger Boat Product Is Christened Saturday
There was a large turnout Saturday afternoon inside the main building at the Burger Boat Company in Manitowoc to witness the christening of the NEEBISH ISLANDER III. The 92-foot ice-breaker vehicle and passenger ferry will be used year-round on the St. Mary’s River between Barbeau, Michigan to Neebish Island in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
Behind the mystery monument in Doty Park
The mysterious star monument has been researched and repaired. Next to it sits a new monument telling the story of a nearly forgotten veteran.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
seehafernews.com
Two Dogs Dead, Family Displaced Following Chilton House Fire
A family in Chilton is mourning the loss of both their home and two family pets following a house fire over the weekend. The Chilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 300 block of East Brooklyn Street at around 2:15 yesterday afternoon (August 14th). Crews attacked the...
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
wearegreenbay.com
65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac girl crowned Little Miss Galaxy International
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you head out to the Fond du Lac area, you may stumble upon royalty. Eight-year-old Hailey Hopper won the Little Miss Galaxy International pageant in McAllen, Texas. She was previously Little Miss Wisconsin Galaxy and competed against girls from all over the world for her new title.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Gather Today
There is only one meeting today in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be gathering in the Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. where they will start with the highly publicized ATV/UTV public hearing. They will also receive staffing updates, and updates on several ongoing road projects and...
Fox11online.com
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
West Pond (Green Bay), NF Canada
Happy birthday to me 🥰 this is my second heart I found. We were driving in our road when I seen it hanging from a sign… I told Doug to stop and back up I think I see another ❤️. He backed up and sure enough it was a heart. I was going to leave it for someone else to find but I thought since it is my birthday I’m going to keep it. When I got back in the truck I said to Doug, maybe I should of left it for someone else to find. He said no its your birthday keep it… so if I ever find 1 more I will give them to my 3 grand babies when their older.. show them how kind and wonderful people are.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
seehafernews.com
RPM Small Engine to Host a Car Show in September
A local automotive company has planned a car show for mid-September. RPM Small Engine, located at 1920 North Rapids Road in Manitowoc, has informed up of their second annual car show scheduled for September 10th. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Kellnersville Volunteer Fire Department. Guests are invited...
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
