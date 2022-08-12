ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask policy ahead of the school year

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Schools (PGCPS) are requiring masks again starting Aug. 15, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district. The school district said Friday that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5. The county health department recommended the decision, according to PGCPS.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 15, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Aug. 15 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Fall Recreation Programs: Registration opens today for county recreation programs and activities. 2. Back to School Shopping: Maryland’s Tax free Week continues through Saturday, Aug....
