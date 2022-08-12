Read full article on original website
Prince George's County Schools return to mandatory mask policy ahead of the school year
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Schools (PGCPS) are requiring masks again starting Aug. 15, citing the spread of COVID-19, according to the district. The school district said Friday that masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 BA.5. The county health department recommended the decision, according to PGCPS.
Masks Return to PG County Schools
Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again
Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29. Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Montgomery County event focuses on educating Black women about healthy births
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Every baby deserves to be born healthy. That was the message at the "Right from the Start" event held Saturday morning at the White Oak Community Recreation Center in Silver Spring. The event put together by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services focused on education when it comes to reducing health disparities faced by Black mothers, especially those of child bearing age.
COVID-19: Students, Staff In Prince George's County To Be Required To Mask Up For New Year
Students and staff members preparing to return to the classroom in Prince George's County will be required to mask up as the district contends with the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases. District officials announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that they are updating the mask requirements in all schools and...
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 15, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 15 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Fall Recreation Programs: Registration opens today for county recreation programs and activities. 2. Back to School Shopping: Maryland’s Tax free Week continues through Saturday, Aug....
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
Weekend of violence in the DMV
Eight shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, four in Prince George's County alone
MCPS Offering Financial Hiring Incentive to Recruit Special Education Teachers
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has reached an agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) to provide a $2,750 financial incentive to special education teachers who are hired for the 2022-2023 school year. “We are happy to be able to offer this incentive to help fill these critical positions,”...
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Prince George’s Co. native to debut independent film made during pandemic
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. During the pandemic, Prince George’s County, Maryland, native Shawn Cosby said she was tired of watching TV and didn’t want to “stand still.” She says while listening to a jazz album that her brother gave her for Christmas, an idea for a film came to her.
Election officials certify results in democratic primary for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner. According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David...
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
5 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted Sunday that officer were in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Temple Hills […]
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Thousands Of Montgomery County Residents
Roughly 2,200 residents and businesses in Montgomery County are advised to boil their water on Friday, following a water main break on Thursday evening in the Glen Echo area. Residents can check the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s map to see the affected areas. According to the WSSC, the break...
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
