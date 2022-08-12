ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlton Simmons
3d ago

the most overrated coach in the world.hes handed talent on a silver platter every year but fails to deliver the championship.he has squandered away championship after championship

s s
3d ago

I would say the football team has outplayed the basketball team since Cal has arrived. this man needs to go, with all the talent year after year and he can't win the big one. ashame. he has no room to ask for anything.

Trent Williams
2d ago

For crying out loud. Can't take the truth? When was the last time UK won a national or even a conference championship in football. It's not inappropriate or mean to say that UK is a basketball school. It's just the truth. That shouldn't upset or offend anyone in the UK football program. If it does, win more games!

