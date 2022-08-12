Read full article on original website
Carlton Simmons
3d ago
the most overrated coach in the world.hes handed talent on a silver platter every year but fails to deliver the championship.he has squandered away championship after championship
Reply(4)
35
s s
3d ago
I would say the football team has outplayed the basketball team since Cal has arrived. this man needs to go, with all the talent year after year and he can't win the big one. ashame. he has no room to ask for anything.
Reply(7)
26
Trent Williams
2d ago
For crying out loud. Can't take the truth? When was the last time UK won a national or even a conference championship in football. It's not inappropriate or mean to say that UK is a basketball school. It's just the truth. That shouldn't upset or offend anyone in the UK football program. If it does, win more games!
Reply(1)
9
Related
John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Kentucky football: Mark Stoops continues to fire shots at John Calipari
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops’ emerging feud with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is the epitome of a big cat fight. Mark Stoops vs. John Calipari is the university blood feud that we never knew we needed. It is not bloods vs. crips, Sharks vs. Jets or even...
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Cat Fight: Mark Stoops goes in on John Calipari again
Mark Stoops once again came to the defense of the Kentucky football program after comments UK basketball coach John Calipari made earlier in the week about Kentucky being a "basketball school." Stoops quickly responded to that claim by tweeting, "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.
Kentucky Athletic Director Responds To John Calipari, Mark Stoops Feud
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops seems to have taken exception to John Calipari's recent remarks as the Wildcats basketball coach lobbied for new facilities, but UK AD Mitch Barnhart believes it's much ado about nothing. According to Wildcats reporter Nick Roush, Barnhart blames the media and "the world we're...
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
It's official: AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings announced
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last ...
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops Addresses Twitter Dispute With John Calipari
The Wildcats football coach made his first public comments regarding the spat on Saturday.
MVP performance from Antonio Reeves provides Kentucky with another weapon
Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour was exactly what the Big Blue Nation was expecting: four blowout victories (including one battle on the final day) across a five-day stretch in the middle of August that provided some much-needed juice for the program. Both on and off the floor, the team was able to learn a lot about their identity.
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
thecomeback.com
Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama
Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
Ugonna Kingsley checks in with Kentucky teammates, coaches from Nigeria
The Kentucky basketball team is one player short in the Bahamas. While the Wildcats are taking care of business on the hardwood, Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is patiently waiting to join the team next week — August 20, to be exact. Until then, Onyenso is back home in Nigeria. That...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano streaming info, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will return to the hardwood Saturday afternoon to face Orange 1 Basket Bassano from PalaSampietro - Casnate con Bernate in the third of four exhibition games on the team's foreign tour through Europe. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. (CT), and the game can be streamed live with subscription to FloHoops.com.
Comments / 91