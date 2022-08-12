The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.

