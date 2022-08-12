KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals proved to be quite interesting. There were a lot of great storylines and plenty of takeaways from the prestigious four-night affair. • The Donny Schatz era is far from over. The 45-year-old, 10-time World of Outlaws champion proved he...

