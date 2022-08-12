Read full article on original website
Related
speedsport.com
Knoxville Nationals Takeaways
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals proved to be quite interesting. There were a lot of great storylines and plenty of takeaways from the prestigious four-night affair. • The Donny Schatz era is far from over. The 45-year-old, 10-time World of Outlaws champion proved he...
speedsport.com
Big Night for Ford, TSR & Donny Schatz
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — For the past three World of Outlaws seasons, Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing have struggled with consistency and results as they developed the new Ford Performance sprint car engine. Their results have shown. Schatz won only five races in 2020, three last year and had...
speedsport.com
Phillips’ Dream Comes True
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — As Tasker Phillips signed autographs and took photos with the huge gathering of fans surrounding his pit area Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway, his grin never wavered. The full-time farmer, part-time racer from Pleasantville, Iowa, had just locked into the Knoxville Nationals feature for the first...
speedsport.com
PPM Injured In Knoxville Crash
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Parker Price-Miller suffered two fractured vertebrae in Saturday night’s first-turn accident during the Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. According to Price-Miller’s mother, Kami Ronk, the driver was transported to the hospital in Des Moines overnight and was found to have a fractured C7 and T5 vertebra.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedsport.com
Abreu Gets Third Hard Knox Victory
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Rico Abreu knows a thing or two about Hard Knox. Abreu picked up his third career victory in the Friday night preliminary night event held annually during the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway. With the victory, Abreu earned the 21st starting position in...
Comments / 0