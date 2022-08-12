Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
BoxingNews24.com
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
UFC・
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
You never know who might show up on AEW programming, and this week Parker Boudreaux defeated Sonny Kiss on Rampage in a quick match. Following the show Tony Khan confirmed that Parker Boudreaux has signed with the company when he posted the following on Twitter:. “After a win in his...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
SkySports
Unseen footage - relive Oleksandr Usyk's epic win over Anthony Joshua!
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's historic victory over Anthony Joshua in this behind the scenes documentary. You can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and On Demand from 8.30pm on Saturday.
Tyson Fury vacates Ring magazine title after confirming retirement and belt will be on line in Joshua vs Usyk rematch
TYSON FURY has officially vacated Ring Magazine's heavyweight title following his latest retirement U-turn. And the prestigious strap will be on the line as Anthony Joshua seeks revenge in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. The Gypsy King announced on Friday that he'd decided against making a sensational return...
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!
By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president to give Tyson Fury 2 weeks to confirm retirement until Aug.26th
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that his organization will be giving heavyweight champion Tyson Fury two weeks until August 26th to confirm in writing that he’s retiring from the sport. If Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) puts pen to paper to confirm his retirement, the WBC...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter: Joshua Is Taking Rematch Seriously, But Usyk Is a Special Fighter, One In A Million
Alexander Krassyuk can appreciate the seriousness with which Anthony Joshua is approaching his chance to become three-time heavyweight champion—the promoter just has a hard time seeing how the British star can actually defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk, admitted that...
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
