wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
Food City presents $153K in donations to Buchanan County for flood relief
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Food City presented a check for more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid in flood relief. On Monday, Food City CEO Steve Smith and other company leaders presented the funds to help the victims of devastating floods in Buchanan County. The money was raised with […]
Kingsport Times-News
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office seeks information on break-in
On Friday (Aug. 12) around 4 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 4861 Cleburne Blvd. (Shop Ezz) in Dublin in reference to a breaking and entering. After investigation it was determined that around 4 a.m., three unidentified males wearing all black broke in through the front door. The males then overturned a gaming machine where they were able to take the cash that it held.
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
Augusta Free Press
State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
woay.com
Beckley’s 4th Annual Honey Festival to be held at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on August 20
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association will host the 4th Annual Beckley Honey Festival on Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, watch live honeybee demonstrations and learn more about bees at informational display tents.
pcpatriot.com
Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction
On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
Glen Jean man charged with two counts of child neglect
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Glen Jean man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just past midnight on August 13, 2022, deputies were performing traffic enforcement at the intersection of Legends Highway and Scarbro Rd in the area of The Cold Spot. While there, deputies were approached by an employee advising them that an individual inside the establishment using the gambling machine and had left his children in the car unattended. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and did notice the doors to be unlocked and two young children inside, four and six years old. The children told deputies they had been there “all day.”
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
McDowell County woman charged with murder
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Panther woman is charged with murder. According to State Police, Angelia Dotson shot her boyfriend. She fired a gun four times at the home and one struck the victim in the upper abdomen. Police found the suspect in her car, where she was crying and distraught.
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Williamson Daily News
PHOTOS: Miners host River View in first scrimmage of 2022
The River View Raiders made the short trek from nearby McDowell County to James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium on Saturday morning to scrimmage the Mingo Central Miners in the first preseason game of 2022 for both squads. PHOTOS BY JARRID McCORMICK |WILLIAMSON DAILY NEWS.
