Gas Prices Continue Falling in Wyoming and Nationally for 9th Straight Week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.10 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents lower than a month ago and 55 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.25 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon.
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
As If We’re Surprised! Wyoming Ranks As A Top State To Live
Wyoming is an awesome to state to live in across the board. It's not overly populated, crime is pretty low and if you work here, we don't have a state income tax, which is really nice, like thousands of dollars staying in your paycheck nice. Now the word is out...
kiowacountypress.net
Tour set for Arapaho Ranch in Wyoming, former site of historic Padlock Ranch
(Wyoming News Service) August 27, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit the historic Padlock Ranch first developed for livestock in 1867, now operating as the Arapaho Ranch. Lorre Hoffman, project coordinator with the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, said the 450,000 acre site was seen as...
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects
A project in the country's top coal-producing area seeks to pump the carbon dioxide produced by burning that coal back underground. The project is one of dozens nationwide that stand to get a big boost from tax credits in the new climate bill plus a share of $2.5 billion in funding for carbon capture and storage in last year's infrastructure bill. It's also part of Wyoming's vision of becoming a center for carbon capture and storage. The work near the Dry Fork Station power plant outside Gillette so far involves drilling two injection wells nearly two miles underground. Proponents of carbon storage say the technology is straightforward but others are skeptical it can ever be done economically.
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K
They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 15 years on Nov. 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 24 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
county17.com
(OPINION) Wyoming to see positive energy impact from Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, although not perfect politically, when it comes to Wyoming, our energy industry, and our economy, every cloud has a silver lining. What we should understand with this legislation, is that its acknowledgement that fossil fuels are not going away and that its preparing us for an “all of the above” sourced energy Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback
Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is the face of a House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Her doggedness against the leader of the Republican Party has left her fighting for her seat. In Alaska, Sarah Palin seized on a vacancy in the state’s congressional delegation as a springboard back into politics. A victory in a special election for the U.S. House could send her to Washington as soon as next month.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
