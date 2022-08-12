Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in DTLA area shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
nypressnews.com
18-year-old from San Pedro charged with murder in shooting death of Monterey Park police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) — Two days after a man and a teenager were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police have made an additional arrest. According to the Downey Police Department, Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro, 18, was arrested Thursday...
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air
Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.
foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in East LA
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent fatal stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene. Deputies responded to the...
2urbangirls.com
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
foxla.com
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered
Los Angeles County, CA: Family members are desperately seeking the public’s help in locating José Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing at the end of July, 2022.… Read more "José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered"
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
