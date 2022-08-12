ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man wounded in DTLA area shooting

LOS ANGELES – A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air

Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment. 
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
Person
Antonio Orozco
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS News

Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

