Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL National League

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .